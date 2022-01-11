 Teacher grants awarded to local educators | TheUnion.com
Teacher grants awarded to local educators

Submitted to The Union

 

The Nevada County Division of the California Retired Teachers Association has awarded 35 $100 grants this year to teachers in schools in Nevada County. Grant money may be used for supplies, activities, or in any way the recipient wishes that will benefit the students.

Following is a list of the teacher grant recipients and their schools:

Jill Massele — Alta Sierra

Amanda Tamo — Areta Charter Academy

Trent Duffey — Bear River High School

Melissa George — Bell Hill Academy

Tori Harris — Bitney Prep High School

Josh Flexman — Chicago Park School

Akasha Dykes — Clear Creek School

Kristin Mack — Cottage Hill School

Tiffany Rae — Deer Creek School

Mallory Airey — Forest Charter School

Stacey Luna — Glenshire Elementary School

Lori Davis — Grass Valley Charter

Kim Evans — Lyman Gilmore School

Grace McDonald — Magnolia School

Emily Ellsmore — Nevada City School of the Arts

Nichole Hayes – Nevada City School of the Arts

Lisa Drageset — Nevada Union High School

Danielle Wordelman — Nevada Union High School

Kari Takeda — Ready Springs School

Nichole Schug — Margaret G. Scotten School

Laura Bryan — Margaret G. Scotten School

Noelle Voorhees — Seven Hills School

Michelle O’Shea — Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning

Trent Kirschner — Sierra Continuation High School

India Greeley — Silver Springs High School

Tiffany Burke — TKM McAteer Family Resource Center

Denise Herman — Truckee Elementary

Bethany Thomas — Truckee High School

Dominic Albano — Union Hill Elementary and Middle School

Susan Carcerano — Vantage Point Charter School

Adam Pearcy — Washington School

Susan Lima — Williams Ranch School

Rebecca Viola — Nevada County Superintendent of Schools

Sandy Shea — Nevada County Superintendent of Schools

Pam Langley — Twin Ridges

Source: California Retired Teachers Association, Nevada County Division

