Teacher grants awarded to local educators
The Nevada County Division of the California Retired Teachers Association has awarded 35 $100 grants this year to teachers in schools in Nevada County. Grant money may be used for supplies, activities, or in any way the recipient wishes that will benefit the students.
Following is a list of the teacher grant recipients and their schools:
Jill Massele — Alta Sierra
Amanda Tamo — Areta Charter Academy
Trent Duffey — Bear River High School
Melissa George — Bell Hill Academy
Tori Harris — Bitney Prep High School
Josh Flexman — Chicago Park School
Akasha Dykes — Clear Creek School
Kristin Mack — Cottage Hill School
Tiffany Rae — Deer Creek School
Mallory Airey — Forest Charter School
Stacey Luna — Glenshire Elementary School
Lori Davis — Grass Valley Charter
Kim Evans — Lyman Gilmore School
Grace McDonald — Magnolia School
Emily Ellsmore — Nevada City School of the Arts
Nichole Hayes – Nevada City School of the Arts
Lisa Drageset — Nevada Union High School
Danielle Wordelman — Nevada Union High School
Kari Takeda — Ready Springs School
Nichole Schug — Margaret G. Scotten School
Laura Bryan — Margaret G. Scotten School
Noelle Voorhees — Seven Hills School
Michelle O’Shea — Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
Trent Kirschner — Sierra Continuation High School
India Greeley — Silver Springs High School
Tiffany Burke — TKM McAteer Family Resource Center
Denise Herman — Truckee Elementary
Bethany Thomas — Truckee High School
Dominic Albano — Union Hill Elementary and Middle School
Susan Carcerano — Vantage Point Charter School
Adam Pearcy — Washington School
Susan Lima — Williams Ranch School
Rebecca Viola — Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
Sandy Shea — Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
Pam Langley — Twin Ridges
Source: California Retired Teachers Association, Nevada County Division
