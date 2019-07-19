Summer magic

Summer magicFamily Focus | July 19, 2019 The Children’s Festival occurred Friday at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.John Hart The Children's Festival transforms Pioneer Park into a Renaissance Fair for children.John Hart A bridge guarded by a troll greeted attendees to Friday's Children's Festival at Pioneer Park.John Hart Hundreds of people were expected at Friday's Children's Festival at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.John Hart The Children's Festival started in 1971 and continued for 19 years. It was revived in 2003.John Hart Minstrels, face painters and fairies joined attendees to Friday's Children's Festival at Pioneer Park.John Hart Kids at the Children's Festival could make their own costumes, swords, jewelry and magic wands.John Hart The Children's Festival was sponroed by Gold Country Kiwanis and several local businesses. Over 200 volunteers helped make the event a reality.John Hart Volunteers work for months on the Children's Festival, which was held Friday at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.John Hart Activities at the Children's Festival included soapstone carving, Renaissance rubbings and clay modeling.John Hart Claude is a large mechanical dragon who made an appearance at Friday's Children's Festival.John Hart Show CaptionsHide Captions Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil. If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Family Focus Summer magicJuly 19, 2019Nancy Baglietto: Adverse childhood experiences linked to homelessnessJuly 17, 2019 Annie Keeling: How righteousness and parenting don’t get alongJuly 17, 2019 ‘A direct need’: NEO celebrates 10 years, plans to expand its centerJuly 11, 2019 Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Getting old is not for sissiesJuly 10, 2019 See more