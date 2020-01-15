STEAM Expo 2020 coming soon

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Nevada County Steam Expo 2020 to be held in the Main Street Center and the Northern Mines Building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Steam Expo 2020 combines science, technology, engineering, art and math into a stimulating experience that will engage the entire family and other visitors taking part in this important event.

This event promotes 21st century educational goals and links to local career opportunities and resources. In the Northern Mines building, we’ll have an increased showing this year of local industries and post-secondary education demonstrating to students and families the connection between STEAM areas and successful career opportunities in our county. K-12 students, their families, and community members are encouraged to view student projects and investigate plenty of hands-on fun.

Past entries have included: robotics demonstrations and on-the-spot team competitions, a virtual reality experience, music, science/art related video shorts, programming a Sphero, making a bike-powered smoothie, and much more. In addition, there have been hands-on opportunities for creating art, touching and playing musical instruments and getting your bicycle serviced and repaired by the Seven Hills Bicycle Recycle Project. Awards for science projects, math challenges, robotics, and arts incorporation will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the main exhibit hall.

A few new exhibits are planned for this year from outside organizations and hope to see many students and schools enter projects and exhibits.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors and school non-profits.

For more information visit http://www.nevcoexpo.org.