Disney destinations offer an escape from our reality—a chance to step back from our busy lives, reconnect with family, and have some fun along the way. However, as these fantastical theme parks and cruises draw more and more of a crowd and constantly upgrade their technology and systems, the experience can be more frustrating than enjoyable. Brooke Echols, a travel advisor from Dreams by Design is here to take on the logistical nightmares for you, so all you need to do is pack your stuff and head on the road without stress or worry.
Brooke explained, “I’ve just started working for Dreams by Design. Just because I’m an empty-nester now, I was trying to find some more things to do. I found out that Dreams by Design was hiring so I reached out. I thought about being a travel advisor or agent in the past, but I never really pursued it.”
Though she became a travel advisor only a few months ago, she is far from an amateur when it comes to traveling or Disney. “I’m a military child, so I grew up in lots of places. I did settle in Nevada County right when I got married; my parents were here, and they retired here, so that’s why I settled here. So I’ve been here for almost 30 years. I’ve raised my kids here,” Brooke stated.
Due to her father’s military background, Brooke lived in Europe, Texas, and California, but she explained: “My parents took us everywhere. I think I’ve seen about 10 countries.” When they returned to the United States, they camped and traveled constantly.
Disney was one of her family’s favorite destinations. She explained, “I did a lot of Disney as a kid because we lived in Southern California. My sister and I have one month apart between our birthdays, so we always chose Disneyland as a middle ground.”
To date, Brooke has been to a Disney destination 50 times in the last 20 years, so she definitely knows all the ins and outs of both Disneyland and Disneyworld. She has also visited Euro-Disney and has undergone further training during her time with Dreams by Design to specialize in all things Disney and Universal.
When asked about her favorite Disney Destination, Disney World takes the win. Epcot, a park within Disney World, is especially fun according to Brooke. She stated, “ Epcot is one of our favorites because you get to ‘travel around the world’ and we always go during food festivals. When my kids were really young we made them try foods from different countries.” Her daughter quickly became a snail connoisseur after tasting the delicacies of France.
Then when asked about her fondest travel memory, Brooke’s talked about her trip to Castle Neuschwanstein in Germany, which inspired Walt Disney’s famous castle. “There is a ride called Soaring over the World in which they showed a scene of the castle. And then way behind the castle is a little walkway with a footbridge that goes over a gorge. I am very afraid of heights but I had to do it. So that is a very fond memory because I was super excited that it was something I saw and actually went and did.”
While Brooke loves to travel herself, she equally enjoys helping others plan their trips. “Planning overwhelms people sometimes. I personally find it just as enjoyable as the trip. I love to plan. I am a puzzle/treasure hunter type of person, so the planning and things falling into place is like completing a puzzle,” She stated.
She is also always up for a challenge. “I am always willing to branch out and learn stuff,” Brooke explained. “I tell them if I don’t know the answer I will figure it out.” For instance, she helped one couple plan a trip to Detroit to see Navy museums and had to figure out how to get the couple disability scooters.
While Dreams by Design mainly focuses on Disney trips, they also welcome other travel destinations. To make sure to meet her client’s needs, Brooke explained how she has trained on various travel-related websites and types of travel—her most recent training has focused on cruises.
Brooke recommends going to a Disney destination during one of its seasonal themes like Halloween or Christmas. To those who have never been, Brooke says, “It’s worthwhile at least once in your lifetime to check it out. I would really recommend not going in high season, especially for your first experience because you’ll get frustrated by the amount of people.”
The process for requesting Brooke’s guidance is similar regardless of whether it's a Disney destination trip or somewhere else: get in contact with her via email (brookee@dreamsbydesignstravel.com) or call (855-926-3373 x742) to discuss what you are looking for, explain your budget and how many people, and from there she will get you different quotes until you are satisfied. Brooke’s help is not only complimentary but can save you time, and money, and get you insider information that can elevate the experience of your trip. To learn more about Dreams by Design, visit dreamsbydesigntravel.com.
What’s to lose? Now is the time to fulfill one of your travel dreams and unlock a whole new world.