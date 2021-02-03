Scott W. Lay: Nevada County School Districts begin open registration

Scott W. Lay



Across Nevada County the 2020-2021 school year has been full of learning, surprises, and adjustments like no other. With ongoing school closures and adjustments due to fires, snow, power outages, and COVID-19 we wanted to make sure everyone knows that we are launching our student registration and enrollment outreach countywide for the 2021-2022 school year.

We are so proud of the growth and development of our students and the innovation that our staff have provided throughout our in-person and online instructional programs this year. We value the role that our schools provide for families and the community and we look forward to our continued push to improve the resources and support we provide. Listed below are some brief details of the programs and open enrollment dates from school districts in Nevada County.

Elementary School District Reminders; children who will be five years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021 are eligible for Kindergarten and children turning five between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, 2021 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten.

Chicago Park Elementary School District

A TK-8th grade School District consisting of two schools on one campus that provides a unique learning environment with small-group, hands-on education in art, music, math, English, science, social studies and agriculture. We have small class sizes (average 17), including a new makerspace with five 3D printers, personal laptops issued to students beginning in the 2nd grade, a garden program with a garden teacher, and a new orchard. We are adding a pottery studio and chickens to our campus as well. Kindergarten enrollment is open and a parent information night is being held on March 9 at 6:30 p.m. Please see our website for more information ​www.chicagoparkschool.org​ or reach us at 530-346-2153

Clear Creek Elementary School District

A TK/K to 8t​h​ grade elementary school in rural Grass Valley. We offer small class sizes for individual instructional support in a family friendly and nurturing school environment. Kindergarten Round-up is scheduled for March 16, 2021, but you may contact our school office anytime for enrollment information for all grade levels. Please call our school office at 530-273-3664 or visit our website at​ ​www.clearcreekschool.com​.

Grass Valley Elementary School District

A Kindergarten to 8th grade School District with four school sites including two K-4 schools, one K-8 charter school, and one 5-8 middle school. We offer high quality learning opportunities for all students including the county’s only dual immersion Spanish program. GVSD is the largest elementary school district in the county and we have a rich history of student success. Kindergarten Enrollment will begin on March 15, 2021. Visit ​https://www.gvsd.us/, email- ​kboswell@gvsd.us​ or call 530-273-4483 for enrollment inquiries

Nevada Joint Union High School District

A 9th-12th grade school district which offers a complete array of instructional and education programs at five unique high schools including state and nationally ranked college and career readiness, career technical education, visual and performing arts, athletics, along with a wide array of course electives and student activities. In addition, the district is recognized for its comprehensive and effective academic and social-emotional intervention programs and services. In addition, the district provides high quality adult education to students 18 years of age or older via our award winning Nevada County Adult School. For more information please visit the district website at w​ww.njuhsd.com​ or contact us at 530-273-3351

Penn Valley Union School District

A TK-8 School District with two school sites – one K-5 and one TK-8. We offer high quality learning opportunities for all students including robotics, agriculture, art, sports programs, and much more. Vantage Point Charter School is a K-12 independent study program that supports all students individually including science labs, math tutoring, art, music, and additional electives for all students. Kindergarten Enrollment opens Feb. 8, 2021. Visit https://www.pvuesd.org or call 530-432-7311. Email- ​nwagner@pvuesd.org.

Twin Ridges Elementary School District

A K-8 School District with two school sites; Grizzly Hill and Washington School. In 2021-2022 we will have new district wide programs in outdoor education, foreign language, music, art, cooking, coding, and much more. Kindergarten Enrollment opens on March 1, 2021. Visit https://www.twinridgeselementary.com/ or call 530-265-9052 Questions? Email ​sbender@tresd.org.

Union Hill Elementary School District

It is composed of a​ TK-6th Union Hill Elementary Charter and a 7th- 8th Union Hill Middle School. In preparation for 2021-2022, the Union Hill TK – 6 Charter Open Enrollment begins Feb. 19 through April 15. The Kindergarten Virtual Roundup will be March 16. The TK – 6 Public Random Drawing is April 22. Returning student registration is April 29. For more information go to ​http://unionhillschooldistrict.org/​ or call 530-273-8456 (ext 131). Questions? email Kim Boundy at ​kboundy@uhsd.k12.ca.us.

Bitney Prep Independent Charter School

A small, student-focused 9th-12th grade nonprofit public Nevada County charter school. Bitney offers all students the opportunity to spend one full day a week at an internship site of their choosing. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive and welcoming environment, as well as our dynamic and caring teaching staff. Qualifying Bitney Prep students may also attend Sierra Community College classes tuition-free! To find out more about Bitney Prep, visit their website at ​www.bitneyprep.net

Forest Charter Independent Charter School

A TK-12th grade WASC accredited school that focuses on building a personalized learning program around each student’s passions and interests that aligns with the California State Standards. We offer homeschool, co-op, online classes, and on-site support options, as well as classes with our community partners including Sierra College that students can use to build their academic program. For more information call 530-265-4823 or visit http://www.forestcharter.com​. Zoom info nights are Feb. 23, April 7, April 14.

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL) Independent Charter School

Sierra Academy is a tuition free, project-based, college preparatory high school located in Nevada City. Using the nationally recognized EL Education model, students take their learning deeper with hands on, interdisciplinary experiences in the classroom and in the field. The application deadline for next year’s 9th grade is April 30, 2021. Visit http://www.sierraacademy.net/​ or call 530-268-2200. Email SAELinfo@sierraacademy.net.

Twin Ridges Home Study Independent Charter School​

A TK-8th grade charter school that provides a unique and intimate personalized learning experience for students and families. We accommodate all learning styles, learning needs and learning philosophies, while celebrating diversity. We provide a customizable homeschool program in which each student enjoys a personalized path to success! Email- ​jdearduff@trhs.us or call 530-478-1815 for enrollment inquiries.

Scott W. Lay is the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.