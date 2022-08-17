Rose Murphy: Six tips for college applications

Applying to college is a big step, but if you give it the time it deserves, and stay organized, it is possible to keep it much simpler.

Metro Newspaper Service

Summer is winding down for high school students. In addition to juggling the beginning of the senior year, students may be busy participating in athletics, clubs, or work. Add to that, applying to 4-year colleges. Yes, it is also time for 4-year college applications! Applications vary greatly in their requirements and deadlines. We can make this journey a bit smoother with a few tips and resources.

Application portals are great for streamlining the college application process. In California, the top application portals are: University of CA, Cal State Apply (CSUs), The Common Application and The Coalition for College. These portals allow the applicant to apply to multiple campuses through one application. Details, like the students’ demographics, courses taken, and activities only need to be filled in once. These portals are open now for applicants who plan to attend college in the 2023-24 school year. Once the applicant knows the list of colleges they will be applying to, they can find the portals and begin to complete parts of the application.

It is recommended that students have ample time to fill out their application accurately and completely, as well as write essays, gather letters of recommendation and supporting documentation. It is also important to not procrastinate. Give yourself time to reflect on who you are and what goals you have for the future.

Here are some tips to make the process more stress-free.

1. Make a list

The student hopefully has had some time to research the schools they would like to attend. Once the list is created (usually 8-12 schools) check to see which applications the colleges will use. Some use more than one, so save time with overlapping them. Now is the time to create an account and profile in the application portals that will be needed for the colleges on your list.

2. Create a spreadsheet

Once in the application portal look up the deadlines for applications. Become familiar with each college’s application requirements. In the Common Application there are more than 900 colleges that have varied deadlines. For UC’s and CSUs the application deadlines are Nov. 30. Create columns on a spreadsheet with the items needed for each application. UCs and most privates will ask for essays. Will you also need letters of recommendation? SAT/ACT scores? Art school applicants may need to upload portfolios. Video uploads are also available on some portals if you’d like to highlight a talent or skill. Use the spreadsheet to check off all requirements with the dates needed for each.

3. Gather documents

When filling in information on the applications it is important to have copies of transcripts, activities and awards, tests scores, annual income and social security number handy. (UCs and CSUs are no longer making admissions decisions based on test scores, however scores may be used as an alternative method of fulfilling minimum requirements for eligibility or course placement after enrollment).

4. Add collaborators

Collaborators can be teachers, counselors and others who provide letters of recommendation or other supporting documents. Although UCs and CSUs do not require letters, many private universities will. Letting the recommenders know they will be receiving an email invite is important. Recommenders will also need ample time to write letters. Providing the recommenders with details of majors, accomplishments you would like highlighted, as well as your deadlines, should be done at least six weeks prior to the application due date. Many schools have a form for students to complete to give to the recommenders. School counselors have additional documents to upload, such as school profile, transcripts, letters and reports. Make sure to touch base with your counselor so that they know about your plan.

5. Application fees and waivers

The cost of applying to each campus will vary, but before submitting, an application fee is often required. Add up your total in advance to make sure you will have the fees required. Over 40% of the colleges on the CommonApp do not charge a fee. The UCs and CSUs charge $70 per campus. Students can apply for waivers directly in the UC or CSU portals. (Thus, the reason for the need for annual income). For other applications it is often possible to receive a fee waiver from your school counselor. Check with them to see if you qualify.

6. Check out the resources available!

Helpful videos and handbooks are available from each of the application portals mentioned. There is also tech and application support. Use the resources! Review them before you begin.

Next? Well, good luck to all of you applying to college for next year. It is a big step, but if you give it the time it deserves, and stay organized, it is possible to keep it much simpler. Once you have a good grasp of your deadlines and requirements and your essay drafts have been proofread, it will be smooth sailing.

After you apply it is important to check your emails regularly. A next step will be to apply to financial aid and scholarships. Stay tuned for more information on that next month!

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.