Rose Murphy: Programs in college for students with learning differences

Rose Murphy



Choosing a college can be a challenging endeavor, but if you are a student with a learning disability and require special accommodations, it can be even more difficult. Learning disabilities can include everything from hard of hearing to ADHD, dyslexia to autism, and much more. All colleges in the US are required to have a disabilities office, which helps accommodate students with learning needs, but some campuses are especially equipped to provide support and resources for students who learn differently. With research and self-awareness students and their families will find that with the appropriate resources students can find an environment where they can thrive.

Location, cost and financial aid opportunities, as well as size are important factors for students to consider when looking at colleges. For students who learn differently, they need to also investigate support systems to ensure that they will succeed. Some support programs have additional fees. Most campuses provide academic support, where students can meet weekly with a mentor, coach or learning team. Others provide support through learning communities that promote healthy lifestyles. Almost all colleges have peer tutors, mental health counselors and support groups, as well as academic advisors.

What can a student who has specific learning needs do now to prepare for college?

Research — It is important to know the type of support colleges provide as well as what support the student needs to access. Students should learn more about themselves and their needs. What types of conditions create the best learning environment for the student? Individual colleges will have links to their resource centers on their websites. Review the process for applying to support programs as well as available accommodations. There are lists of schools that are known for being supportive. Do a Google search. See one list at the end of this article.

Practice Skills and Self-assess — Students should practice while in high school to explain what they need and why. Self-advocacy is a skill that is required in college. Can you approach a professor to ask questions? If you have mental or medical health needs will you make an appointment to get help? Communication with dorm mates is a vital skill for living with others. Practice these skills now to prepare for the rigors and changes that a college life will bring. It should be the student who is aware of and can ask for the type of accommodations they will require to be successful in higher education.

Documentation — When applying to colleges students do not need to inform admissions that they have a learning disability. There are laws that ban discrimination based on disability, but there are no breaks in admissions for students who have these challenges. If a student wants to receive accommodations at the college level they must have documentation confirming the diagnosis. It should be no more than two years old. Some colleges require an application to the learning disabilities program in addition to the regular application. You may need to provide other documentation like diagnostic tests or psychological evaluations. Extra time may be needed to prepare.

Course Preparation — Take rigorous classes. At times students may want to take the easier route in high school, but the more they prepare in high school the better they will be with time management, study skills and test taking. This may also reduce having to take remedial classes in college.

Become Familiar with New Technologies — New technologies for note-taking, such as recording pens and text-to-speech, digital recorders, and accessibility apps may be available. See what works best for you now.

Visit Campuses — Check out resource centers in advance. Students should feel comfortable going to this office for support. Some questions to consider: Are the resource center’s hours flexible? Does it feel welcoming to enter the center? Are there classes and workshops? How do the staff respond to the students’ challenges? Talk to current students about their experiences. Webinars are usually available, if unable to visit in-person.

Consider a GAP Program — It may be that a student is not yet ready to participate fully on a college campus. There are many gap programs especially tailored to life skills, time management, self-discovery and personal exploration. A semester away may be an easier step in the process of independent living.

Examples of college-specific resource programs:

University of Arizona- Tucson, AZ- The Salt Center (Strategic Alternative Learning Techniques) offers specialists who help students set goals and improve their performance. They focus on an individual’s personal challenges to set academic and personal goals. They have regular tutoring, workshops, cutting-edge learning tools and technology apps as well as psychological services. There is an additional fee.

University of Redlands- Redlands, CA- The Academic Success and Accessibility (ASA) Center enrolls students in a College Success Strategies Course. They learn time management, test and note-taking skills, how to improve memory and reading as well as how to set personal goals for success. Many types of tutoring are available for no fee.

Landmark College- Putney, Vermont- The entire college uses a holistic approach for students with learning and operational differences. Executive function support is woven into all aspects of the curriculum and community. Support services are geared towards meeting distinct goals of the entire population. Drop-in access to one-on-one support, or weekly academic advising is available. Coaches work with students on executive functioning and life skills. Also, summer programs for transition to college are availalbe.

Find more at: https://www.collegetransitions.com/dataverse/learning-support-services

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.