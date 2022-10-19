Rose Murphy: NewU, Not Your Old University

NewU is a response to the obstacles and barriers that have limited many students, columnist Rose Murphy said.

Submitted by Stratsi Kulinski, President of NewU

Make a wish list of your dream college. Imagine. Think outside the box. You can begin with a focus on creating a model institution from the ground up. How about a university that is affordable? Perhaps a stress-free environment, starting with the application process? Add a rigorous liberal arts education with career-focused opportunities, or a university where one can graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in three years. Well, it is not a dream, it is an actual university in the heart of our nation’s capital. NewU opened this fall to freshmen. It is “not your old university”.

As an educational consultant who coaches clients on their applications, I am aware of the time-consuming process of applying to college. Last month I was fortunate to interview NewU’s President, Stratsi Kulinski. I had to find out if this was “too good to be true.” I learned that NewU is a response to many apprehensions about attending college in these times. Many existing institutions established processes and systems that are restrictive or have constraints. For the majority of higher learning institutions, things have been the same for quite some time. However, needs of the students have changed. NewU is a response to the obstacles and barriers that have limited many students. Let’s take a look at how NewU is forging ahead with an innovative option.

A Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

At NewU students can complete a Bachelor’s Degree in 3-years. Some U.S. universities have three-year degrees for particular programs. Some have a four-year combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees. However, this is the only university I have found to make this commitment. Not only does it save a quarter of the tuition, but it is attractive for those who want to pursue higher degrees or expedite moving into their career field.

A stress-free philosophy

The application process is simple. There is no fee to apply. A high school transcript and photo ID are all that is needed. There are no letters of recommendation, interviews, essays or test scores. Within 24 hours you will know if you are accepted.

A Chief Happiness Officer is amongst the NewU faculty. A key success factor is to build and grow resiliency. The Chief Happiness Officer assists with team building for faculty, staff and students. The activities and philosophy are interwoven into the institution. In-person classes run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Modern classrooms and cozy study areas are open 24-hours a day. There’s no summer school. Students are assigned to a learning team that helps them stay accountable and provides a tight knit community right from the start. Mentor support, combined with strong career advising and opportunities to intern, are readily available.

Affordability

Tuition is $2,500 a semester, with a freeze for the student’s time on campus.

Financial aid, based on need, and scholarships are available. NewU does not provide loans.

Real-world Curriculum

Majors are “future-proof”, designed in the last year, not decades ago, and taught by experienced industry practitioners as well as academic faculty from well-known universities around the nation. NewU has a strong focus on collaboration.

NewU has multi-disciplinary curriculum to better prepare students for the uncertainty of the future. Majors are: “Psychology and Human Behavior”, “Entrepreneurship”, “Creativity and Innovation Management”, “Sustainability and Climate” and “Computer Data and Science”.

When students graduate, they will have marketable skills. Students will obtain knowledge and traits that will provide an advantage in an increasingly changing world. Lifelong intellectual inquiry, advanced intercultural understanding and global insight will help students gain understanding of political and world trends.

Who would find NewU to be a good fit?

NewU is not a university for the student who wants to spend their weekends at football games, cheering on their team. This campus does not have dormitories. Students live in the surrounding DC area in housing that has been set aside for university use. A variety of arrangements are available.

NewU would be a fit for students with an adventurous spirit, who want to be an agent of change. The students will be integral in guiding and developing the university’s future. Students will be the co-founders of NewU. They will have the opportunity to make an impact, to be a big fish in a small pond.

The entering freshmen class is small. NewU’s vision is to grow, with satellite campuses in other states, near metropolitan areas and perhaps even international locations. California is on the list. The hope is that other universities will borrow from NewU. They hope to make an impact that will create a new brand for higher education. Did you imagine all of that?

Want to learn more?

NewU is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit university licensed by the Washington DC Higher Education Licensure Commission. If you would like more information, please contact apply@newu.university or call 202.968.1001.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.