Rose Murphy: Four ways teens can expand their skills and interests this summer

Does summer seem far off to you? It may, but this is the perfect time to begin thinking of the prospects available for summer enrichment. The high school years are a time of growth and discovery. It is also a time for learning to overcome challenges and develop resiliency. All summers are important, however summers following sophomore and junior years are the perfect time for teens to expand and pursue new interests. If you are a high school student planning to attend a university, it benefits you to participate in enrichment activities. Colleges that evaluate prospective students holistically will take notice when the application shows that a student is motivated and curious. Students who participate in self-discovery and improve existing skills will benefit in the future. If you have not yet decided what you want to do after high school, enrichment can help you build a resume by gaining experience. You can explore potential career pathways as well. These opportunities come in all shapes and sizes. Here are four options to expand your horizons this summer:

PreCollege academies and institutes

Many universities offer summer programs for high school students. The length of sessions vary from a week to a semester. Costs also vary. Benefits of an on-campus experience are that students can stay overnight in college dorms and get a feel for what it would be like to attend. There are also less expensive virtual opportunities. The university-based programs most often are taught by professors and may be a determining factor in a student deciding where they would like to apply or what they would like to major in. Subjects vary from visual arts, where a student will learn to build their portfolio; to personal growth, subjects in STEM fields, Humanities or Business. Specific programs, such as MIT’s LaunchX Entrepreneurial Program, enables students the opportunity to start a real business, with the assistance of a coach, while collaborating with others around the world.

Sacramento State has week-long high school academies especially designed for students who want to explore career fields. You will work on real-world projects and learn about careers in teaching, multimedia, hospitality and more. These one-week academies are a great introduction for local students.

TeenLife (https://www.teenlife.com/ ) is an online catalog consisting of a wide variety of enrichment programs, both university-based and commercial. From language immersion, leadership institutes and travel expeditions, the topics and fees vary greatly. Applications open soon. Some of the programs offer scholarships to students in need.

Take a class at your local community college

Local high school students can enroll in a Sierra College course for free. (although there may be a book or materials fee). Have you checked out the wide range of courses a student could consider? Trying out a course in an area of interest is an excellent way to dive deeper into a subject area. Sierra offers excellent courses for students who are in the self-discovery mode. “College and Life Success”, “Career Planning” and “Stress and Well Being” can be useful classes for everyone. You can also take an assessment at https://sierracollege.emsicc.com/ and see what the results say about pathways that may suit you.





Find a part-time job

Every job is an opportunity for learning about what you are good at and enjoy doing. Colleges are impressed when they see students have been employed. It demonstrates initiative and responsibility. Networking is a good way to find a job. Ask your friends’ parents, neighbors, and teachers. Many people may want to hire students to do cleaning, pet sitting, yard work or errands. You could even create your own business online tutoring or teaching a skill. Employment is also an opportunity to work on creating a budget, starting a savings account and learning about the many skills you have to offer.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC)

Today there are a wide range of options for taking university-level virtual courses. EdX (https://www.edx.org/ ) is one example of a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC). It was created by MIT and Harvard and allows anyone to take a rigorous course with other students from around the world. Many courses are offered for free. Completing one of these interactive courses will show admissions officers you have initiative and drive. Or it may just sate your curiosity in a certain subject area.

As the New Year begins, ask yourself what you might enjoy doing that would both enrich your learning and stand out on a college application. There are many opportunities, I would suspect there is something that would be just right for you.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com