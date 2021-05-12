Rose Murphy: College, career and community: The many benefits of volunteering

“What is the essence of life? To serve others and to do good.” This quote by Aristotle reminds us that volunteering is not a recent action. The benefits from community service are long established and far reaching.

Rose Murphy



Most importantly, before we continue, I would like to thank my friend and mentor, Jill Haley, who has written informative articles in The Union for many years. Jill has kept The Union audience updated on college admissions, financial aid and educational topics. Jill’s inspiration and commitment to helping families and teens pursue their dreams and goals has been a great contribution. Jill has encouraged and inspired me in my career and education in college admissions. As I step in to write this monthly column, I look forward to continuing to share valuable resources, tips and highlights on career and post-secondary topics.

How does one benefit from volunteering? Community Service shines on college applications. It boosts mental and physical health, broadens horizons, opens doors to career paths and creates a positive impact on the community.

This college application cycle a record-breaking number of students applied to selective universities. Admissions tests became optional for many institutions due to COVID. Many colleges now focus more heavily on other aspects of the applicant. One of the top criteria that admissions officials look for in candidates is how students spend time outside of the classroom. Volunteering is an excellent way to show admissions officers that you care about the community you live in. It is also a good indicator that you have time management skills and can balance your life. Many scholarships are available for students who donate their time. If a student has served in a particular passion area for multiple years, this shows consistency and dedication. These are sought-after traits colleges are looking for.

Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light (pointsoflight.org) says “When people use their talents and skills to take action and support causes they care about, we can build a stronger, more just and equitable world.“ Young people can have a profound impact in many ways. Youth bring new perspectives to the table. This community engagement can range from tutoring younger students, maintaining forest trails, feeding those less fortunate, to working on issues of racial injustice or climate change. The positive effect of volunteering transfers to developing essential life skills. Students gain insight into their interests and become more competent and employable.

Employers look favorably at students who have pursued their interests. Many job market skills such as collaboration and teamwork, leadership, communication, dependability and responsibility can be added to a resume. Students should consider opportunities that will help them explore career paths that they might pursue. Each service opportunity provides training for their future.

Teens who volunteer have been found to perform better in school. Volunteering increases self-confidence. Service benefits both mental and physical health. In the book, “The Healing Power of Good,” Luks and Payne (1992) share the benefits experienced by volunteering. They include: increased self-esteem, less depression and anxiety, ease in relaxing and sleeping, an improved immune system, as well as a more optimistic outlook on life.

Do you think you might want to try out volunteering? Community Service can be done locally, nationally or internationally. If you are not sure what you would choose to do, first check your values. What is important to you? Schools, churches and Google searches are a good place to begin. A youth-led community service website called dosomething.org provides many virtual options. Another option, volunteercrowd.com, has mostly free opportunities for high school students to volunteer or intern, both virtually or near their hometown. (Also, for a nominal fee, there are added benefits). Volunteer Crowd also builds a transcript of your community service to send to colleges in an official form. AmeriCorps programs provide many service projects for high school students in the summer through their VISTA program. They also offer a gap year option that covers living expenses and an educational award for college after a student serves the first year.

Perhaps Katie Stagliano would be an inspiration. As a teenager, she started planting fruits and vegetables to hand out to those in need. Her organization, Katie’s Krops, has now fed thousands of people and trained other young gardeners to do the same.

May my enthusiasm encourage you to serve your community. The benefits are countless.

Rose Murphy is a retired Guidance Counselor and can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.