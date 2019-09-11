Play CLUE at the Doris Foley Library in Nevada City.

Community members are invited to spend Friday the 13th at the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research and play the classic game CLUE. Join others from 4 to 6 p.m. as the group solves the mystery, looks for ghosts and nibbles on snacks. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to dress up as their favorite CLUE. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-4606. The Doris Foley Library is located at 211 N. Pine St. in Nevada City.