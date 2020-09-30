Photo contest encourages bike riders, pedestrians to ‘Go Safely’

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has announced a photo contest for bike riders and those out walking to show how they safely enjoy the California outdoors.

“From wearing a helmet to sporting a reflective vest, we are excited to see where you are going and how you are staying safe on your trip,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “So send us a picture before heading out or make a selfie pit stop along the way.”

Here’s how it works

Take a photo or a collage of no more than four photos that shows actions you are taking to be safe on your bike ride or walk. Watch the introductory safety video on the “Go Safely, California” website and jot down the word codes in the video (three total). Fill out the agreement form and email to gosafelycontest@gmail.com, then submit your photo(s) and agreement form on the contest entry page.

Those who enter have a chance to win a laptop, with five awards up for grabs. Laptop prizes are provided courtesy of iHeart Media.

Entries will be accepted until Oct. 23, with winners announced Oct. 30 on the “Go Safely, California” website.

Entries will be judged based on proper use of safety equipment, clarity of pedestrian and/or bicycle safety methods, relevance of photos, as well as creativity, originality and artistic quality.

To learn more about the contest rules, visit gosafelyca.org/photo-contest-rules/.

Remember to follow CDC guidelines and local COVID-19 health directives about requirements for wearing a mask and social distancing measures.