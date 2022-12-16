Parenting specialist, The Union columnist offers 8-week parenting course
Parenting Specialist for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and The Union columnist Jinnae Anderson is offering an eight-week course called “Nurturing Parenting,” according to a press release.
The series is offered in two sessions, morning and evening.
The evening session takes place Thursdays from Jan. 26 through March 16, 2023 at Ready Springs Elementary School, located at 10862 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. The evening sessions are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza and childcare are included, the release stated.
The morning sessions also take place on Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, from Feb. 2 to March 23, 2023. These sessions take place at the Partners Family Resource Center at 235 S. Auburn Street in Grass Valley.
There is a $35 materials fee with scholarships available, according to the release. For more information and to register, email Anderson janderson@nevco.org or call 530.238.5608.
