NID’s 6th annual Kids Triathlon set for Sept. 14

The Nevada Irrigation District will sponsor its 6th Annual Kids Triathlon to be held on Sept. 14 at the district’s Orchard Springs Campground on Rollins Lake.

The triathlon is open to kids aged 6-15 years, and registration is underway.

“NID is committed to providing outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities at District reservoirs, and the triathlon allows families in our community to enjoy the Sierra while connecting through fitness and fun,” a news release states.

Race distances:

Ages 6-10 years – swim 50 meters, bike 4 miles and run 1 mile

Ages 11-15 years – swim 150 meters, bike 4 miles and run 1 mile

The race begins at 8 a.m. Race packets will be available on race morning from 7- 7:45 a.m. Competitors should give themselves plenty of time for entrance to the park, parking and transition set-up. The fee to enter the park is included with registration.

Registration is $30 until Sept. 10, and then $40 until Sept. 13. Please note there will be no race-day registration; registration is required prior to the event.

During the event, there will be water and an electrolyte beverage available in the transition area. In addition, each competitor will receive a T-shirt and medal.

A portion of the registration fees collected will go toward the Bierwagen Interpretive Site Project at the Orchard Springs Campground.

To participate and register, please contact NID’s Senior Park Ranger Jim Pelton at 530-346-6166, or peltonj@nidwater.com for details. Visit NIDwater.com to download the entry form, or see this story at TheUnion.com.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District