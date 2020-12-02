Nevada County Reads and Writes celebrates ‘The Round House’

The Nevada County Community Library will present Nevada County Reads & Writes in celebration of “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich from Feb. 8 through March 27 of 2021. Copies of “The Round House” are available now at all library branches for curbside or front door pickup, and local bookstores have copies in stock. Nevada County is one of 84 communities nationwide participating in the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read initiative from September 2020 through June 2021.

Nevada County Reads & Writes will feature a full calendar of events including book discussions for all age groups throughout the county, several Storywalks around the different towns in our area, featuring Nisenan and Native storybooks. Writing workshops will be held virtually to encourage adults and teens to reflect on their own narratives. The library will also be hosting several virtual Nisenan cultural programs and tours so the Nevada County community can all learn more about the history of our area. The NEA Big Read in Nevada County is presented in partnership with the Friends of the Nevada County Library and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Community Library