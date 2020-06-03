Nevada County community library offers summer learning online

Although many events have been canceled or postponed these past few months, the Nevada County Community Library Programming Team has put together a dynamic online Summer Learning Program. According to Jill Davidson, Youth Services Librarian, the much-loved summer learning program has adapted to the ever-changing situation, and Adult and Youth Services have put together take away crafts, and indoor and outdoor activities for patrons of all ages.

This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story” is about stories, fables, myths and legends, and maybe even a COVID-19 experience. Everyone has a story, old or new, and summer is a great time to share and encourage lifelong reading habits for all. The program is open to individuals of all ages and runs from June 12 to July 31. Patrons who participate in the summer learning program will be able to register through the library website at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2987/Summer-Learning-2020.

Patrons choose from one of four age group categories, including youth and adults, and then select their participating branch. Paper forms will be available for those patrons who prefer a traditional paper format over an online tool.

Adult Services Librarian Megan Lloyd says, “We are so excited to be able to offer Adult Summer Learning online this year, from writing workshops to reading challenges and prize drawings, we have something for everyone, and we know it’ll be a blast!”

Besides reading opportunities, participants can choose from a list of activities in the weekly Summer Learning Missions. Complete the weekly missions, and participants will then be entered to win a weekly prize drawing held at selected library branches. For each mission completed, individuals will also receive an extra entry into a grand prize drawing.

An important piece of the Summer Learning Program this year is supporting our local business community. With closures effecting multiple business’s, staff at the library thought it vital to give back to a community that has been tremendously supportive to its library. Each of the prizes have been purchased at a local business’s throughout Nevada County with the hope it will encourage patrons to shop local and show support.

For more information on Summer Learning Program events, and ongoing curbside services, call your local Nevada County Community Library or visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library.