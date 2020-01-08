Nevada County Community Library hosts card design contest

In honor of National Library Week in April, the Nevada County Community Library is launching a new “Imagination’ themed Library Card Contest. The library is looking for artists and library fans of all ages to submit a creative, original design following some simple guidelines. This is how it works:

Visit your local library branch on or after Jan. 13 to pick up the library card design entry form and template.

Follow the rules listed on the form, which includes adding the words “Nevada County Community Library” in your design and only using original, unpublished work, free of copyright.

Return your completed form and template to any library branch between Jan. 13 and Feb. 8.

The winners will be chosen from four categories, including youth under 10 years, teens 11-17, adults 18 and older, and the Nevada County Arts Council Choice from all entrants.

Winning designs will be featured on official Nevada County Community Library cards and will be recognized by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Library cards with winning designs will be launched during the month of April.

For more information, please contact Cindy Pawlowski, Madelyn Helling Library Branch Manager at 530-265-7078.