Music, science on tap at Rolling River Day Camp

Children from age 4 to entering 6th grade will learn songs, crafts, stories and water-related science at Rolling River Day Camp, offered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, July 8-11, at Grass Valley United Methodist Church.

The faith theme woven into each day is “I want Jesus in my boat!” Children will learn how a loving, forgiving and guiding Creator helps them navigate throughout their lives – in both calm waters and stormy. Children also will learn about our local waterways and how God calls us and blesses us through water.

Cost is $20 per child, and $5 for each additional child in a family. Ask about a scholarship — no child will be turned away. Online registration is at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.com – a link is on the home page.

Grass Valley United Methodist church is at 236 South Church St., in downtown Grass Valley. In-person registration and easy drop-off is on South School Street, one block west. Please arrive by 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, to register in person.

Camp includes a healthy snack and recreation time daily, plus a service project. Older children are encouraged to become River Guides, helping in the classrooms.

A free program teaching hand chimes follows the day camp from 12-12:30 p.m. daily at the church. It’s suitable for children entering 2nd grade and older, as it requires simple reading. Even children with no musical experience learn to play a musical instrument on the very first day!

Family program

A family program highlighting the children’s projects, crafts and music concludes the camp at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the church. Baked goods, healthy snacks and beverages will be served.

Every year, the program also includes a service project. This year’s project ensures that local children can celebrate their birthdays regardless of their family’s finances: Children will be asked to donate items that can be used for a child’s birthday party — items such as party hats, a plastic tablecloth and cake mix. Volunteers will assemble the items into birthday bags, including a birthday-appropriate message from Scripture signed by the children from camp. The bags will be provided to Interfaith Food Ministry. IFM, supported by area faith congregations, provides nutritious fresh food and staples to thousands of local families facing food insecurity.

Camp theme relates to life

The image of people passing through water during a moment of transition or transformation, and sometimes facing fearful challenges in water, recur throughout the Bible. But all have a clear undercurrent assuring God’s guidance through difficulties.

Rolling River Day Camp is organized by four local churches. Participating churches are Grass Valley and Nevada City United Methodist, Emmanuel Episcopal and Peace Lutheran. Organizers have decades of experience teaching and running faith-based day camps for children.

For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call Grass Valley United Methodist Church at 530-272-1946.

Trina Kleist is youth & outreach coordinator at Peace Lutheran Church. More at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.