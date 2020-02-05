Minnie Park, new synthetic turf field at Lyman Gilmore School grand openings

The City of Grass Valley will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the playground at Minnie Park on Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. The park is located at 472 Brighton, Grass Valley.

The city and the Grass Valley School District will also be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the new synthetic turf field at Lyman Gilmore School. The event is planned for Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. The school is located at 10837 Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley.

Source: City of Grass Valley