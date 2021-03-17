Meghan Garren: Celebrating National FFA Week

The FFA officer team rocking Crazy Sock Tuesday. From left to right, Hannah Funk (Committee Chair), Zoie Baganz (Committee Chair), Madelyn Gaylord (Committee Chair), Alyssa Hard (Sentinel), Harlie Deschaine (Secretary), Meghan Garren (Reporter), and Kaylee Bringolf (Historian).

Provided photo

FFA chapter Vice President Sofia Monical on ‘Merica Monday.

Provided photo

FFA and the Nevada Union Agricultural Department is about more than just plows, cows and sows. We are helping create the next generation of leaders, achievers and job seekers. FFA has been established as one of the largest student run organizations since 1928 and has undergone many changes over the years.

From the wide variety of competitions that allow students to travel across the states competing on teams or as individuals, to bringing communities together through events, it helps push the boundaries of what members are capable of.

The FFA organization consists of members from all facets of agriculture. There are individuals who connect more to livestock while others may be drawn to the allure of science. Regardless of the reason for their involvement, FFA members come from many different backgrounds.

Every February chapters across the country band together for a week to celebrate the history of FFA and the future of agriculture during National FFA Week. Each school does it differently, ranging from dress up days to lunch competitions like tractor pulls and hay bucking. This one week in February demonstrates that the bond the FFA organization creates between its members is unbreakable, no matter how far apart they might be .

This year the Nevada Union Chapter celebrated National FFA Week through a series of themed days where members dressed up and posted photos of themselves, where they then tagged the Nevada Union FFA instagram. The days’ themes were ‘Merica Monday, Crazy Sock Tuesday, PJ Wednesday, Camo Thursday, and Blue and Gold Friday. Our officers dressed to the max to show their support. We also had our monthly FFA Chapter meeting where twenty-eight members attended and our activity was a fun and interactive game of Mad Gabs.

National FFA Week may just be one fun week where we all get the chance to celebrate in fun and wild ways. Nevertheless, it ultimately is a time to thank our advisors for their hard work, recognize the support from our community members, and the impact it has on members every day.

Meghan Garren is a 17-year-old junior at Nevada Union High School. She is currently serving as the NU FFA Chapter’s official reporter.