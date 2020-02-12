Local climate group funds youth activists

When local activists head to Washington in June to talk with members of Congress about reducing greenhouse gases, they plan to bring young people — the ones who’ll be stuck in the climate of the future.

Which youth will go, and how will they pay for it? Scholarships are available for Nevada County low and moderate income folks, high school age up to 40, wanting to speak up about climate topics. Local activists of “Citizens Climate Lobby” sponsor the trip, an effort to develop politically involved young advocates.

Nevada County’s CCL chapter is among 568 in the U.S. and worldwide. Local and national fundraising will cover $1,000, enough for the main costs of airfare and lodging — a “travelship,” not a scholarship. If minors go, one adult chaperone will accompany each.

The June 7 through 9 D.C. event includes a national conference and a day of lobbying on Capitol Hill.

Local David Whitehead went last year. “The conference and Lobby Day is a great way to experience the nation’s capital through the lens of political activism. I learned a lot at the training sessions during the CCL conference. On Lobby Day, we formed into teams, each of us with a job to do. Being among so many talented people on Capitol Hill working toward climate solutions was really inspirational.”

Applications for the “travelships” are due by March 2. For details, email ncccl2050@gmail.com.

The group is promoting a bill, HR 763, the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” which would tax fossil fuels and send the money to the citizens, rather than divert funds to the government.

The local group does many forms of outreach, and it welcomes interested folks. A general meeting happens the third Monday of each month, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Briar Patch Food Co-op Community room.