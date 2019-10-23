Kidspace thrift store open in Rough & Ready

HOURS: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hospice of the Foothills is introducing a brand-new child-oriented thrift shopping opportunity called Kidspace.

At Kidspace, you’ll find a wide assortment of clothing sized tiny to tween, plus shoes, toys, books and much more. If you have kids in your life, you can shop for them inexpensively while getting items in very good condition.

Heather Adams, Hospice of the Foothills Retail Operations Manager for Nevada City and Rough and Ready, explains why the Kidspace was created. “The idea came from a volunteer. She noticed the small selection of kid’s clothes at each of our stores, and she thought all the clothes might sell better if they were all in one location. But we didn’t just want clothes to sell – we wanted it to be a fun place for kids – so we created Kidspace!”

Kristin Sylvia, Assistant Manager of the Warehouse where Kidspace is located, agreed. “We had a lot of nice clothing and toys for children being donated by generous community members, and rather than customers having to check in each of our thrift stores (Nevada City, Grass Valley and Penn Valley), we’ve pulled everything for kids together into one location. There is a great selection, and inventory changes all the time.”

The new Kidspace is in the front of the distribution warehouse space, at 17288 Cattle Drive in Rough & Ready. Store hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hospice of the Foothills is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit healthcare organization that has provided end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients and families in Nevada County, Western Placer County, and surrounding communities for 40 years. For more information about programs and services, or ways to support the organization, visit http://www.hofo.org or call 530-272-5739.