Jinnae Anderson: ‘You can’t make me!’: De-escalating high-trigger situations

A few mornings ago, my teenager was ready to blast out of the house without breakfast. His plan was to run an errand, stop for coffee somewhere and then head straight to high school.

“Research shows,” I observed quietly, “that we have more energy and mental clarity through the day when we eat breakfast.”

Son (Defiantly): “YOU CAN’T MAKE ME!”

Me (Momentary pause for breath): “I wouldn’t want to make you. It’s a suggestion.”

This started a conversation that ultimately ended with him eating some cereal before he left.

Those times when our kids challenge us — whether it’s “You can’t make me!” “I won’t!” or any other expression of independence/rebellion, can be incredibly high-trigger moments for us parents. In those suspenseful seconds, we hang in a precarious balance between two choices: 1) Flying off the handle and making it worse; or 2) Taking a step back for a quick breath before responding.

This is where an understanding of the Trigger Response comes in handy. It looks like this:

Trigger —> Feeling —> Action —> Consequence

How can you tell when you’re triggered? That’s easy: An intense negative emotional reaction is suddenly sparked. We’ve all been there — especially, I might add, the parents in the crowd.

That intense emotional reaction (the feeling) leads immediately to an action. It may be harsh words, grabbing something away, an angry expression, or all of the above and more. This typically leads to an unhappy consequence where a relationship is harmed and behaviors are regretted.

Let’s watch the Trigger Response in action in the following two parenting situations.

Scenario one: Your child rudely disrespects, whines, or otherwise triggers you. Suddenly you are intensely angry. Next thing you know you’re involved in a cycle of raised voices, threats, lectures and tears. The consequence? Your child goes into the fight or flight part of their brain, learns nothing, and your relationship is damaged.

Scenario two: Your child rudely disrespects, whines, or otherwise triggers you. You feel your emotional pain, followed immediately by self-compassion. You take a quick breath and deliver a soft-spoken, empathetic statement to your child. The consequence? Your child stays in the frontal part of their brain, thinks for themselves about the situation, and your relationship is deepened.

Awareness of the Trigger Response allows us to catch ourselves right as our hearts quicken their beat and our stomachs twist into a knot. The powerful pause for a breath and empathetic feeling enable us to respond rather than react. As we can see, a whole different situation can then unfold.

Here are some more tips for de-escalating those in-your-face, high-pressure situations with your kids:

• When your child starts raising their voice, lower yours. The louder they get, the softer you get. Decrease your volume to almost a whisper, if you must — your child will have to calm down just to hear you. Not engaging in the battle of raised voices is an important tool for staying out of useless arguments and hopeless power struggles.

• Respond with as few words as possible. This is not a good time to launch into a lecture. A short, empathetic statement can come in handy — something like, “Oh, this is a bummer,” or “Aw, how sad.” Spoken without sarcasm but with gentleness and care.

• Stay neutral. Even though this might feel like a personal show of disrespect, it is also your child displaying independence, which is a natural and desirable skill. Try ignoring the rude aspects and responding to the need beneath the behavior. If it gets too much, the rudeness can be addressed later (stay tuned for another article!).

• Lastly, if you can feel the steam coming out of your ears and the shouting wanting to burst through your sealed lips, delay the conversation. Say something like, “I am really angry right now. I need to take care of myself. We’ll talk about this later, when I’ve calmed down.” Not only are you saving yourself from a doomed battle, you are modeling to your child how to deal effectively with triggers.

Habits are hard things to break, and we are pre-conditioned to deal with difficult situations the way our parents did. But it takes two to engage in a tug-of-war, so try to let go of the rope. While we won’t always be perfect at handling those high-trigger moments, every time we manage a pause for a breath we are making progress. Be patient and nurturing with yourself, and acknowledge what you do right. Keep in mind the end goal: a respectful and loving relationship with your child that lasts a lifetime.

The day after our breakfast discussion, my son brought up the topic again, saying he was glad he’d eaten before he left. I am too, but I’m even more grateful for the awareness that enabled me to sidestep a damaging dispute that I’m sure I would have regretted.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She is currently leading free Nurturing Parenting classes via Zoom. Contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530-238-5608

KNOW & GO WHAT: Nurturing Parenting 8-Week Series WHO: Jinnae Anderson, Parenting Specialist for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools WHERE: Zoom calls from the comfort of your own home WHEN: Evening session Wednesdays 6:30-8:15 p.m. March 23-May 18 (no class April 13) . Morning session Tuesdays 10-11:45 a.m. March 29-May 24 (no class April 12) COST: No charge to Nevada County parents and guardians MORE INFO: janderson@nevco.org or call 530-238-5608