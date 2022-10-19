Jinnae Anderson: The gentle gift

What if I told you there was a simple technique that, even in the first hour of your child’s life, aids in adjusting their temperature, calming their heart rate and bonding with their parents. Would that catch your interest? But wait — there’s so much more. As your child grows, this same practice helps them to develop socially, emotionally, and intellectually by leaps and bounds, in a manner that can last a lifetime.

With no words spoken, this easy, cost-free action transmits the message that your child is safe and loved, and brings a sense of calmness to their chaos. It helps them to sleep better, regulate more effectively, and adds emotionally stability, even into adulthood. And, happily for us, the benefits of this method boomerang back, ensuring that we parents also feel calm, secure and close to our children.

Have you guessed it yet? It’s miraculous — and yet so simple that it’s almost unbelievable: Touch. Gentle, soothing, nurturing touch. In this article, we take a look at how touch can be utilized positively or negatively with our children. First, the positive.

Many of us know intuitively that a hand on a shoulder or a hug will reassure and communicate more than words ever can. Let’s dive underneath the skin to see what is happening to our children physiologically when they are touched in a nurturing way.

When we cuddle our child or hold their hand, nerve endings beneath their skin sense our touch, which then travel to their brain and cause the release of great and powerful hormones: Oxytocin, which generates relaxation and other “feel-good” emotions; dopamine, which kindles the brain’s reward system; and serotonin, the anti-depressant and anti-pain hormone. (On a side note, serotonin delivers official proof that kissing boo boos really does make our kids feel better!)

Beyond the release of those delightful hormones, nurturing touch promotes connectivity among regions of the brain associated with social and emotional development. Continued gentle touch strengthens these neural pathways, and your child’s brain gets increasingly well-wired for improved self-regulation and lower stress responses. Solid neural foundations like these enhance your child’s ability to form relationships, reduce stress, and manage their emotions throughout their lives.

It’s easy to nurture our kids with touch when they are young. In their teenage years, however, some kids turn away from physical affection. While hugs may go off the agenda, it’s still possible to “sneak it in” with a squeeze on a shoulder or a pat on the head. Let’s not deprive our teens of much-needed helpful hormones!

While gentle touch is almost miraculous in its benefits, unfortunately the reverse is also true. When children experience little nurturing touch or even negative touch, there is harm physically, emotionally and cognitively. Time and again I see this damage in my parenting classes, where adults speak with emotional rawness and pain of their own parents’ negative touch, which resulted in a perceived lack of respect, a childhood sense of outrage and indignity, and a deep wound for not having felt heard or seen when they were young. Touch meant to harm, i.e. violence, is a disrespectful practice, rank with fear and intimidation.

Beyond the release of negative hormones and the construction of diseased neural pathways, beating, hitting and even spanking can cause children to internalize the idea that not only what they did was bad, but that they themselves are bad. This can create a life-long sense of personal shame and guilt.

Touch can be a powerful way to communicate support and sympathy during our children’s tough times. With just a touch (literally!), we can convey love, comfort and empathy. So note your intention when you touch your children. If it’s to soothe ruffled feelings, reach across boundaries, or connote love and care, it will positively impact your children. If it’s to teach a lesson, show disapproval or inflict pain or punishment, take a breath and a pause — or walk away. There are simple strategies and techniques that allow us to lovingly and respectfully deliver consequences, and they are quick and easy to learn.

It is imperative to be thoughtful and purposeful in the way we touch our children. Our kids have the right to be treated as valued human beings who deserve respect, understanding, and support. Gentle touch is a gift with the power to do all of these things simply, easily, and with love. Ensuring that your kids have a childhood filled with nurturing, loving touch brings about a lifetime of positive difference.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.

