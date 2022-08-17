Jinnae Anderson: The dreaded sibling rivalry

Sibling rivalry. Ugh. The constant arguments, name-calling, physical pokes and prods, and emotional torment are exhausting on every level. The topic comes up unfailingly in every class series I teach because it is such a massive parental nerve-frayer!

It is also a massive topic, with too much to cover in one meager article. Therefore, this is part one of two articles which, in typical Nurturing Parenting style, places the focus first on us, the parents. While it may seem that sibling rivalry takes place because one child has a better toy or a bigger cookie, this article looks underneath the superficial arguments for what might really be going on — and the uncomfortable truth is that parental dynamics are often the root cause.

Before we dive into it, I want to emphasize that most of us find, from time to time, a slip into some of the following characteristics when we parent. While it’s good to become aware of these slip-ups, the main focus here is on parents whose predominant style is described below.

Parenting styles that can contribute to sibling rivalry

1) Stressed parent/s. This describes the family I grew up in: Five kids, close in age, with a mostly-absentee father and an overwhelmed mother. It was a hostile family culture in that all of us competed intensely for the love and attention of one exhausted, anxious and entirely unnurtured person: Mom. This family dynamic is a typical breeder of sibling rivalry, where stress and overwhelm in the parent/s’ lives generate children who trample all over each other in their efforts to grab any scraps of attention that might come their way.

If this sounds like you, know that children are less likely to fight if they feel you appreciate each of them as an individual. Let each child know that they are seen by hanging out with them one-on-one. If one child loves to play soccer, grab the ball and kick it around with them. If the other child likes to spend time reading their favorite book, snuggle up next to them with yours. As little as ten minutes a day with each child can make a huge difference, and the resulting closeness can be a lovely stress-reducer for you. On important occasions, like a child’s birthday, you might even arrange a restaurant date or other activity with just the two of you.

Equally important is that you appreciate one other individual: Yourself! Again, it doesn’t have to be a lot (ten minutes of yoga, anyone?), but showing up for yourself with some love and nurturing can go a long way in destressing your life. Repeat after me: Taking care of yourself is good for both you and your kids.

2) Controlling parents. This “drill sergeant” parenting style seeks to dictate everything their children do. Children with controlling parents feel under intense pressure to perform, to be the ideal child. When approval equals love, it breeds competition among siblings. After all, there can be only one “most-approved” kid.

If this is you, loosening the grip may require quite a shift in your parenting style. Start by giving your kids space to explore their own passions. Allow them to solve their own problems, to think for themselves. See, and appreciate, who they are rather than who you want them to be.

We can barely control our own lives, much less our children’s! Parenting will be less stressful and more fun for you if you switch to a consultative approach, guiding your kids and saying what you would do in a situation rather than what they should do. Give your kids the message that they are bright enough to navigate their own lives, and they will be.

3) Parents who compare and label. When parents talk about the “smart one,” the “athletic one” or even the “funny one,” they unconsciously create comparisons between their children. Kids feel cast into certain roles, whether they like it or not. As Teddy Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” Comparisons — including comments like, “Why can’t you be responsible like your sister?” — breed insecurity, jealousy, anxiety and, of course, rivalry.

If this is you, learn to appreciate the differences in your kids. Notice what each kid does well and acknowledge it in the presence of their siblings. Cheer your kids on when they work well together or show empathy for each other. Set a tone of support and encouragement, and stay away from those comparisons and labels!

4) Parents who model negative behavior. Children are sponge-like in absorbing our actions and words. If parents argue and yell at each other or shout at and smack their children, then the kids are more likely to choose aggressive behaviors in their interactions. To kids, this becomes the “normal” way to deal with conflict.

If you see yourself here, get some support to handle interactions in a more calm, centered way. Anger management tools can be helpful, as can learning to set limits with your kids without losing your cool (might I suggest parenting classes?).

Next month’s article will turn towards our kids, discussing how rivalry can surface among them, and ways to approach and intervene (or not) when it arises.

Even the best of friends bicker and disagree sometimes, so some sibling rivalry can and should be expected. If, however, the rivalry is causing you and your kids continual misery, watch and listen to the way you parent. Be compassionate with yourself as you embrace any needed changes, and get help to do it. A family life where love and support set the tone is a family life well worth working toward.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. She teaches an 8-week Nurturing Parenting series, tentatively in-person starting this fall. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530-238-5608

