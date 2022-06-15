Jinnae Anderson: The beauty of boredom

Boredom is almost an endangered species in our hectic, high-tech world. But now that summer vacation has arrived, the possibility of your kids getting bored lurks silently. While the idea of boredom may strike fear into your heart and make your kids moan and wail, and while entire industries promise to eradicate it, let’s change the lens and try looking at boredom in a new way: As if it’s an opportunity to be treasured rather than a scourge to be avoided.

Benefits of boredom

It can be helpful to see boredom as the space into which new things can happen. If our kids are habitually and constantly occupied by structured activities, new playthings and screen time, they lose the opportunity to stop, look around them, and create. Children are naturally curious and they need some “nothing time” to find that curiosity and follow its urgings.

I had quite the imagination as a child (OK, OK, I still do). My two best girlfriends and I used to spend hours after school in the backyard with our stuffies, who lived in various spots and participated in many dramas and dilemmas. Playing like that, in an unstructured way and with no time constraints, helps kids to develop skills, creativity, original thinking and self-worth.

Boredom allows kids to discover their interests. You may see that your child is drawn outside to study ants or to build a fort, or inside to teach to a doll classroom or study electricity. Exploring like this is how children learn. Let them.

This doesn’t mean that boredom is easy, especially if your kids are used to a highly-structured environment. Know that these times of struggle have value in and of themselves. Boredom isn’t fun, but it’s a great way for children to learn to manage their frustrations and regulate their emotions. Boredom then becomes the launching ground for executive function skills like problem-solving, planning, and organization. These are important things that help children to be successful — in academics and in life. Kids who live highly-scheduled lives, going from one pre-determined thing to the next, may lack these abilities.

Guiding your Children to Manage their Boredom

First off, you might try switching to Schedule Light this summer. Make a schedule listing things that must be done each day (e.g. making their bed, reading for a certain period of time, helping with family chores), but keep it simple and doable. Introduce the daily schedule at a friendly family meeting, and then collaborate on an additional document: An activity chart of projects and activities that your kids can consult when the daily schedule is done. Make sure the activity chart includes their passions and interests. Make it fun.

Resist the temptation of adding screen time to the activity chart when it’s just passive entertainment. Unless it’s learning a new Tik Tok dance or fixing something with the help of a YouTube tutorial, a certain amount of screen time can be saved as a privilege after your kids accomplish the daily schedule and enjoy some screenless downtime.

Independence time

How much unscheduled time is appropriate for your kids? Consider how long your children can sit still and focused at school. At preschool, circle time lasts about 15 minutes, so it’s a reasonable expectation for younger kids. For this age range, you’ll want to put shorter activities on the chart like art projects, Lego building, or a bug or nature hunt. Drawings and stickers can work well on the activity chart, if your child doesn’t yet read.

Primary school classes last around 50 minutes, so start with that estimate for your school-age kids. This can mean longer projects like board games, baking a new treat (and enjoying the end result) or practicing sports skills. The timing depends very much on your child. Experiment and see what works best.

Letting your kids know the length of time they’re expected to engage will help them to stay focused and on task, and to plan accordingly. While you might need to help them get started, have faith that, once the ball is rolling, your kids will manage boredom in a way that allows them to explore, learn and enjoy — even if it’s just lying on the lawn and watching the clouds blow by.

‘But I’m bored!’

Try not to take on your child’s boredom as your responsibility. The next time you hear, “I’m bored,” respond with, “Great! I wonder what you’ll do!” Be excited for them.

You can direct them to their activity chart, but encourage them as well to be open to playing, doing, or learning something brand new. Childhood is a precious time to explore one’s interests and passions, which leads to self-discovery.

The bottom line is, don’t fear boredom. Wasted time isn’t wasted, and many good things come from periods of hesitancy and uncertainty. Let your kids flex their creative muscles this summer. The end result is the development of the most valuable creative discovery ever: How to produce one’s own happiness and well-being.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. Contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530-238-5608

KNOW & GO WHAT: Nurturing Parenting 8-Week Series WHO: Teacher Jinnae Anderson, Parenting Specialist for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools WHEN: Evening session: Tuesdays Sept. 6 through Nov. 1 (no class Oct. 18), 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pizza and childcare are included for evening series. Morning session: Wednesdays Sept. 14 through Nov. 9 (no class Oct 19), 10 a.m. to noon WHERE: Evening session: Grass Valley Charter School 225 S. Auburn St, Grass Valley. Morning session: Nevada County Superintendent’s Office 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley COST: $35 materials fee (scholarships available) MORE INFO: Email janderson@nevco.org or call 530-238-5608