Jinnae Anderson: Cultivating gratitude in our kids

Jinnae Anderson



“Piglet noticed that, even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” This short sentence by A.A. Milne gets quoted endlessly, and for good reason: Cultivating a “rather large amount of Gratitude” in the hearts of our children (and ourselves) is life-altering mentally, emotionally, socially, and even physically. One of the amazing — and challenging — things about gratitude is that it requires an awareness of, and attention to, what is good in life, along with a heartfelt sense of thankfulness for it.

As parents, we sometimes despair for our children who, thanks to so much readily-available media, are more exposed than ever to meanness, sarcasm, and the lowest of the low. But this is exactly why a sense of gratitude is so important. Mental health trends in our kids show increasing levels of anxiety and depression, but, on the other hand, research shows that the practice of gratitude can increase happiness levels by 25%! Studies indicate that kids who are actively grateful have more positive attitudes toward school and family, with greater life satisfaction, less sense of entitlement, stronger relationships, and — take heart, parents — less of the “gimmes.” Practicing gratitude is also soothing on the nervous system, and who couldn’t use some of that?

The first obstacle

The mind’s default state is to go negative. Its job is to help us survive, which it does by looking for what could go wrong, how to dodge danger, and formulating worst-case scenarios. It is the ultimate pessimist. Parents, if you tend to notice, and comment on, what your children do badly, you can blame your mind’s natural inclinations.

But gratitude starts at home and it will benefit both parents and kids if we intentionally train our minds to focus more on joy, pleasure, and the little gifts and miracles that are everywhere. “Intentionally train” are the key words here. Positivity is not a passive state; we need to derail the mind’s predisposition for the dark side and actively prompt it to think thankfully and joyfully. The good news is that gratitude begets even more gratitude, so eventually it runs on its own momentum. When we speak (or sing) positively and gratefully, we are developing a wonderful new habit of the mind.

How to be a grateful parent

Let your children know that your gratitude extends not only to what they do (as in, “I’m grateful for your help,”) but also to who they are (“I’m so grateful to be your parent!” or “Being your mom/dad is my favorite job.”) Note: Kids are able to smell insincerity, so only say it when you’re really feeling the love.

Notice out loud what your kids do well, both large and small. Express your appreciation when your kids are getting along well, for the effort they put into that math problem, for the creative way they’ve dressed that day. You don’t have to like it, and it doesn’t have to be perfect, to notice it with appreciation.

The practice of gratitude

Ascribing to a certain religion is not a requirement for giving thanks at mealtimes. One family I know starts dinner with each person expressing something they’re grateful for. Another family thanks the wheat, the fruit and vegetable plants, the animals, and those who cultivated the food that’s on their table. Another sings a song of appreciation. Tweak gratitude to fit your style; it can take many forms.

Gratitude walks can be a wonderful way for families to stop and smell the roses — sometimes literally. Make it a game to notice aloud what is beautiful (autumn leaves falling like snow), to find examples of love (the elderly woman pushing her husband in a wheelchair), and to express to each other the fun things you see (a squirrel performing acrobatics on a telephone wire), feel (the cool breeze on your skin) and hear (the song of the creek). You can even do a gratitude walk around a grocery store: it’s amazing what you see that you might have missed otherwise.

At a meal or family meeting, have each person answer a “gratitude question.” Conversation starters like these can be especially helpful to get teenagers engaged:

What was the most delicious food you ate today?

Who made you smile today, and why?

What cheers you up on a hard day?

What do you like most about your family?

What doesn’t cultivate gratitude

Beware entitlement, which wipes out gratitude with a single blow. We are wired to give our kids everything they want: Don’t do it! Help your kids out as long as they are grateful for your help. Give them extra things in moderation, and stop when they take the supply chain for granted. They will appreciate things so much more if they need to take a part in earning it.

Entitlement arises when kids are treated as honored guests in our homes. Gratitude is much more likely when kids know they are part of the family team, doing their share to help, and feeling they are needed and valued for doing so.

Find the balance

Life can be tough and that, too, needs to be acknowledged within our families. But when we balance the tough times with the active practice of gratitude, we cultivate positive emotions like delight, thankfulness and appreciation. This creates an upward spiral, a new normal that can open previously unavailable doors to thinking, feeling and behaving. Give it a try in your family — you’ll be grateful that you did.

Jinnae Anderson is the Parenting Specialist for Partners Family Resource Center and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more information, contact Jinnae at janderson@nevco.org or 530.238.5608.