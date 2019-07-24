Jill Haley: How to raise successful kids

I discovered a TED talk recently by Julie Lythcott on how to raise successful kids.

As a former Dean of Freshman at Stanford University, Julie believes that there is a certain type of parenting that is getting in the way of a student’s success. She calls it “over-parenting.”

Over-parenting, according to Lythcott, involves micromanaging kids by “hovering over every activity” and preventing any kind of harm at every opportunity. What she has witnessed in her job at Stanford, is many freshmen showing up not knowing how to handle everyday situations, dealing with disappointment or solving problems with peers.

She believes over-protection is depriving kids the chance to build self-efficacy and the ability to understand that their actions (not their parents’) lead to certain outcomes. She advocates letting our kids do a lot more problem solving, coping with disappointment and experimenting and experiencing life for themselves before they leave home for college.

She certainly doesn’t advocate for parents to become uninvolved in their children’s lives, but to be aware of when it is time to back off and allow for them to think and succeed (or fail) on their own.

She believes this is evident in the college selection process, when parents believe that only a small group of highly selective colleges will translate into a successful future. By pushing their kids to get accepted at these colleges (many have less than a 10% admit rate), we are really setting them up for disappointment. And this comes from a woman who worked at Stanford University.

If they don’t pay attention to the rankings then how do students pick a college? My advice is to look closely at each school’s majors, activities and financial aid opportunities. Consider the ratio of students to faculty and possible real-world opportunities such as internships.

Schedule college visits and let students experience for themselves if the college feels like the right academic and social fit. Parents should also give their children a chance to walk around by themselves and experience what it would feel like to be a student there. If you can’t visit, many colleges offer virtual tours.

Taking a gap year after high school can help students become more self-reliant. For those who don’t know, a gap year is taking time off between graduating from high school and attending college. While more common in Europe, many students feel they can benefit from time off to engage in a little self-discovery before heading off to college.

What I have come to realize after working in the college admission’s profession for over twenty years is that it is not where you go to college, it is what you do once you get there. This is backed by research and supported by employers.

I must admit, I once believed that admission to an elite college translated into a successful life and happiness. But all evidence is to the contrary. Forget the rankings hype, you don’t have to go to a certain college to be happy and successful. Let’s support our kids to choose the major, college and career that is right for them, not right for us.

Jill Haley is a retired high school counselor who now works as an independent college counselor. She can be reached at http://www.getyouintocollege.com or jillncca@gmail.com.