‘Inventing Tomorrow’ to screen at Madelyn Helling Library

The documentary “Inventing Tomorrow” will be screening at the Madelyn Helling Library at 4 p.m. July 12 in the Gene Albaugh Community Room. The film highlights passionate teenage innovators from around the globe creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world’s environmental threats — found right in their own backyards—while navigating the doubts and insecurities that mark adolescence. These inspiring teens prepare their projects for the largest convening of high school scientists in the world: The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. Free popcorn will be provided for attendees. This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS. (www.pbs.org/pov)

The Madelyn Helling Library has partnered with POV to offer engaging and thought-provoking documentaries free of charge to the community. POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) is television’s longest-running showcase for independent non-fiction films. POV films are known for their intimacy, their unforgettable storytelling and their timeliness, putting a human face on contemporary social issues.

More POV films to look forward to at the Madelyn Helling Library include “Happy Winter” on Aug. 9, “Silence of Others” Sept. 13 and “The Gospel of Eureka” Oct. 11.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.