Humbug Day honors history of Malakoff Diggins

Members of the Sierra Muzzleloaders walk down North Bloomfield Road, followed by the E. Clampus Vitus, during the 2018 Humbug Day parade at North Bloomfield. The annual event returns June 8.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

KNOW & GO WHAT: Humbug Day celebration WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. WHERE: Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, 23579 North Bloomfield Road, Nevada City COST: $10/vehicle for parking; $9 for seniors. DIRECTIONS: Highway 49 North, 11 miles from Nevada City. Turn right on Tyler Foote Road and follow the double-yellow lines for 15 miles to the Park. (Note: Do not access the park via North Bloomfield Road from Nevada City, as the road is rough and unpaved after Edwards Crossing. The longer, all paved route described above takes the same time as the shorter, unpaved route.)

The Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins are hosting the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park on June 8.

This annual celebration (originally called “Homecoming”) now known as “Humbug Day” commemorates California’s golden olden days with volunteers in period costume interpreting the historic heritage at North Bloomfield (formerly Humbug) California, the state park’s semi-ghost town.

The furnished historic buildings include a residence built in 1852, drug store, barbershop, general store, saloon, blacksmith, stable and the park museum/visitor center.

Special attractions include the world’s shortest parade, the Carmichael Jug Band, Chris Crockett and his guitar, square dancing demonstrations, storytelling by Chris Enss at the gazebo, ECV Chapter 10 Clampers Barbecue, Lazy Dog ice cream treats, root beer floats, popcorn, historic crafts and kid’s games and the ceremonial demonstration of the “monitor” water cannon.

This event is made possible by a collaboration between State Parks and the Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins, a nonprofit organization that supports the educational and interpretive programs of the park.

For more information, call 530-265-2740 or visit http://www.malakoffdigginsstatepark.org.