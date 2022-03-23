Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Who are you when I’m not looking?

Who are you when I’m not looking? This is the title and lyric of a country song that has been swirling through my brain. It came to mind after I watched a miniseries about a man who swindled millions of dollars from unsuspecting women, gaining their trust and affection, pretending to be a wealthy jetsetter.

The song ran through my brain again after watching another series about a young woman who duped high society, financiers, investors, and others who should have known better! She claimed to be a rich heiress and stole from “friends” and businesses. While charges of larceny totaled over a quarter million dollars, the storyline leads viewers to believe there was much, much more theft that was not reported.

“Who are you when I’m not looking?” makes me wonder if we really know what lurks behind the public persona of acquaintances, public figures, even some we believe we know as, and consider to be, friends and allies. Generally, if you look, there will be clues lurking a little bit under the surface.

I recently returned from a conference that required attendees to wear a name badge. At the bottom of the badge, a ribbon was added noting specific roles such as board member, speaker, presenter, committee member, exhibitor, etc. which was helpful in understanding who you were speaking with, but then “fun” ribbons were offered for those who wanted to reveal a bit more about themselves and that is where the true clues to persona were revealed. Participants scooped up the ribbons, proudly labeling themselves: “Trouble,” “Diva,” “Clueless,” “Overachiever” or “Bored” or touting statements such as “I will be your boss someday,” “Huh?,” “My ribbon is better than your ribbon.” A silly addition to the badge, sometimes a conversation starter, but also a little bit of insight to anyone paying attention. (Be wary of the woman touting the official “board member” ribbon who also added “Queen” and “Worship Me” to her badge.)

What would life be like if we could see those ribbons on everyone we met, right off the bat? Growing up we learn to hide our insecurities, our flaws, even our attributes in hopes of belonging. As a young girl someone once told me it was not good for a girl to be too smart because it made boys feel threatened! “Girls should not be good at math.” My ribbon might have read “bookworm.” It took a bit of inner strength and confidence that I did not have to find the balance. I opted out of “nerd” in favor of “social butterfly.”





The reality is that at an incredibly young age, many of us are conditioned to hide our true selves. It comes in the form of protection and self-preservation. It is the need to fit in and the desire to be part of a group. Exposing our true selves is saved for our most intimate relationships and the risk of betrayal can mean never really revealing who we are to anyone, ever. That, I am guessing, is a very lonely place, but I understand it.

In the case of those featured in the aforementioned mini-series, the hiding for selfish gain is troubling and seems to not only be increasingly prevalent, but also celebrated. In the case of the fake heiress, the streaming service telling her tale reportedly paid her six figures — a twisted outcome for sociopathic behavior.

Hiding who you truly are is perceived as the standard for a political career. Career politicians betray us with promises they can’t keep based on their own ambitions and line their pockets with contributions from interests that may or may not serve the constituents they represent. Their ribbons might read, “Big Pharma,” “Corrupt” or “I started with the best intentions.” The idea has been touted to require them to wear suits similar to race car drivers or golfers and other sports professionals, who are covered with the logos of sponsors from head to toe – no one ever has to wonder where their money is coming from!

The community in which I reside is probably not unlike many small communities. Built on backdoor dealings and good old boy networking, long before incorporating, right up to present day. The abuse of power is not new. One group absorbing another, bylaws changed, key positions eliminated, money flowing from one group to the next, leadership and boards cross pollinating. Nothing necessarily illegal, but nothing necessarily moral either. The question of who benefits swirls around, but no one digs too deep. Their ribbons might read, “Self-Serving.”

The media of old was probably silenced or beyond truth-telling, ineffective, and the media of today is too limited in resources to give much pursuit. Who are they when we aren’t looking?

Another election cycle is underway. While affecting change at the state and national level may seem futile, we do have a great deal of power with our vote on the local front. People who will have great influence should be showing us who they are. We need to ask questions before casting our vote. I’m looking for the ribbons that read “greater good,” “best for our future,” “sustainable lifestyle.”

As wearing ribbons and sponsor logos are not likely to happen, we need to work on our own due diligence. In all arenas, we should be doing our best to find out who they are when we aren’t looking.

What we deserve and have the right to expect is integrity in our leaders on all levels. Elected of course, but civic leaders as well. It comes down to integrity. We remember integrity, don’t we? Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com