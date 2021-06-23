Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Together to the end

I’ve been thinking about long term coupledom a lot lately. It started with a conversation about couples who share email and social media accounts. The friends and I who were discussing the phenomena — with more than a little bit of opinion on the subject — simply need one of these couples to explain it. Are they sending a message to the world, that they are so united, anything shared or posted speaks for both? Is it that if I have something to say to one, I can also say it to the other? Is it the misconception that there is a limited number of email addresses or social media accounts available? Is it to let the universe know they are a couple without secrets? Is it that they no longer identity as individuals? Is it about solidarity? And what happens when one of them die?

I would agree with some that it is none of my business and that I should not care, but I am still going to plea my case! First, it is confusing when one posts or sends a message, and I am not exactly sure which of the two I am speaking with or to whom I am responding. Who am I complimenting or defending? How can I unfriend one without the other? How can I plan a surprise for one without tipping my hand? Have I already spent too much energy pondering the topic?

I understand “coupledom” – where people have been together so long, we think of them as one unit. I know several couples who are almost never mentioned singularly. In my family, there are a few who have spent decades together. My eldest sister has been married for over 50 years. I don’t think my brother-in-law knows about Facebook and the last time I visited them, he was using a flip phone. She has her own accounts.

One of the standout couples in my immediate family would be my brother and his wife. You almost never say one name without the other. They have been a couple for most of my life. If my calculations are correct, I was six the first time I heard him talking about her. They met in middle school, married shortly after graduating from high school, and will soon celebrate 49 years of marriage. I’m not saying it’s all been bliss, but I am saying they are most definitely a unit. Where one goes, so goes the other. Still, they have their own social media accounts.

On the brink of celebrating 20 years of marriage (to the same person) and to continue our standard joke, “Twelve of the happiest years of my life, none of them consecutive,” I have been thinking a lot about how much our lives are intertwined. I am grateful to have found my true companion. This past year of shutdowns and togetherness could have been much more difficult, had we not enjoyed spending time together, and found a balance of what to watch and whose turn it was to cook. We do plenty of things together, but also maintain separate social calendars and accounts.





One thing I know for certain is, at some point, one of us is going to die and the other will, likely, have to figure out how to be a single unit once again.

Recently, we learned of neighbors who were in an accident while out for a ride on a three-wheeled motorcycle, going for a spin on the man’s 85th birthday, his wife riding behind him. They were one of those couples who were thought of as a unit. They were always together. They spent more than half a century in marriage. The accident took them both. She went first and within a couple of weeks, despite medical intervention, he joined his bride. It is truly a sad end to the lives of two people who had been healthy and active until the accident, but it also the only outcome that would be tenable.

Living the longest means finishing last. The only time finishing last might be considered a win, and then a win that would be difficult to enjoy.

Years ago, I interviewed a woman on her 100th birthday. I asked her the usual questions about what she attributed to her longevity and then asked if she liked being 100. She surprised me with an emphatic “No!” I asked why not, thinking she would talk about her physical ailments, but she told me she suffered from watching too many of her loved ones die. Loss after loss had become unbearable.

The comedian in our family does a bit asking why people spend so much energy trying to couple up when the best possible outcome is to die together … otherwise suffering the heartache of losing your life partner. He mentions the old couple on the Titanic who drown together as the best-case scenario.

Finding your lifemate is part luck and part determination. Two individuals sharing one life takes consideration, patience, and a lot of give and take. Consider yourself fortunate if you have found one person to share the long and winding journey of a life well lived! The thought of losing my spouse leaves me untethered. It is something I don’t want to think about too much. I have never been athletic. I have been the last to cross more than one finish line, but this is one time finishing last sound especially egregious.

When I think of those couples sharing email addresses and social media accounts, I wonder what will happen when there in only one left to cross the finish line. It’s a small thing to have to deal with after a passing, but the time will come when we’ll inevitably know to which we are communicating — unless they die as they lived — with one account, going offline, together.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com