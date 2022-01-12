Hollie Grimaldi Flores: The year of resilience

As I was trying to decide on my word (in lieu of resolutions) for 2022, I mentioned to a friend that I was hopeful. I was hopeful that simply turning the calendar from December to January would be the magic needed to get things moving in a more positive direction. We were looking forward to the end of the holiday season, and a new beginning, and it looked like we might get some snow.

The storm that ravaged our county is still evident as residents share stories that seem unfathomable. Weeks without electricity, some still coping without as I write. The destruction is massive. Some have compared it to a war zone. There were hundreds of individual outages, resulting in thousands of homes left in the dark and in the cold – many without water or alternate heat sources.

Our address sat on the luckier side of the storm. Restoration took place on the sooner side but while my husband and I waited it out, we moved the sofa in front of the fireplace, built a roaring fire and still surrounded in holiday décor, sat beside each other reading and using our phones for entertainment. I was forced to stop and be (something I had wished for just weeks prior). It gave me some time to reflect.

We had just enjoyed a full house of seemingly happy offspring and some of their friends. A couple of them left their cars and found rides home after a bit of celebrating. As I looked outside and the snow continued to fall, I thought it might be several days before we would be able to dig them out, but otherwise, my husband and I were prepared to hunker down with a full pantry, gas stove, and plenty of firewood. In the midst of the storm, I felt grateful.

I woke up early on day two and could barely see out of my bedroom window. The amount of snow that had fallen was reminiscent of my childhood winters in upstate New York, where double digit accumulations were common. It was peaceful. Then, I glanced toward the driveway and noticed a tree laying across the top of my SUV!





This was a particularly heavy snowstorm and not surprising, a number of trees succumbed to the weight. Downed trees resulted in downed powerlines which was a large part of the cause of the widespread outages. In this case, the top half of a cedar broke off and landed on the roof of the vehicle. The branch was so perfectly balanced, one could imagine nature’s teeter totter. I didn’t even bother to wake my spouse! What was to be done, need not be done with any immediacy! Instead, I went about the business of boiling water on the stove, thankful for ground beans and tested my camping skills to make something that resembled coffee. (Each time we lose power, I remind myself to get one of those pour over cone things, but I never do.) I buried myself in blankets and took to my journal to record my gratitude for all the good surrounding me.

Once my husband awoke, the pace took a turn. Maybe it is that New York state upbringing, but my tendency is to wait out a storm and deal with the shoveling and clearing once all is said and done. Maybe it is his California upbringing that propels him into motion. He has to be ready to evacuate! With snow still falling, he grabbed shovel and chain saw and began the hard business of digging us out.

I felt compelled to assist so begrudgingly layered up, donned snow boots, gloves, hat, and coat and went out to supervise. The sound of trees snapping, and creaking was eerie. It did not feel safe. I found myself silently talking to a few particularly precarious oaks, reminding them of their deep roots and imploring them to stay put! Voicing my concern for our safety to my spouse, he suggested I go back inside, lest I be correct. His theory that one of us should stay out of harm’s way, gallantly choosing me!

Minutes later, he managed to move my vehicle out of the driveway and as he did so, a pine came out of the ground at the root and fell ever so quietly across the area he had been standing and landed on one of the vehicles left in our driveway. This one, not so fortunate. While my SUV sustained damage, it was drivable. This one, a Prius, was demolished.

Better the car than my husband for sure, but I felt bad. I sent a photo and note to the owners who took the news with great humor. They had been trying to decide what to do with that thing – past time to sell or trade it in!

Overall, this horrendous storm caused great hardship for literally thousands of our friends and neighbors over an extended period of time. After a tough couple of years in a community that appeared to be increasingly divided, I witnessed a lot of compassion and saw a community that was able to come together – neighbor helping neighbor; strangers assisting others in need. People opening their homes, volunteering, and donating at the food banks and shelters. Our public officials stepping up to do welfare checks, opening warming centers, calling on their resources to provide services to those who were without — many on the job while their own homes sat in the dark. Those navigating treacherous conditions delivering propane, are to be lauded. Those who had the difficult task of repairing down utility poles and lines are to be commended.

It has been a rough start to a new year and I again count myself on the luckier side of things. The turning of the calendar did not bring any magical solutions as I had hoped, but it did give me my word for 2022. Evidently, this is the year for “resilience.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com