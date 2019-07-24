Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Step away from the trauma

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines trauma as “a disordered psychic or behavioral state resulting from severe mental or emotional stress or physical injury.”

There are a variety of circumstances that can cause trauma, including natural disasters, abuse, death of family member or loved one, divorce, serious illness, war, and prison — just to name a few. Truly, it is a miracle anyone is walking on this planet unscathed. In fact, I believe it is the rare individual who has not or is not suffering from some form of trauma.

The difference is how we deal — or in some cases, do not deal — with it.

I just visited my friend who lost her home in the Camp Fire in Paradise last November. Nearly nine months later, I can still clearly see the effect it had on her emotional well-being. I have watched from a distance as she rebuilt some semblance of a life in a new city. She has had to replace everything she owned — from as basic as toiletries and clothing, to more complex decisions such as furniture, a vehicle, and a location. She has picked through the rubble of what was once her home and has the few salvageable items sitting on a shelf in her temporary apartment. A few mementos, including a couple of teacups from her china cabinet and a remarkable melted conglomeration of several items from that same cabinet that looks a bit like a multicolored crystalized glass sculpture.

Each time she visits the town she once called home, she finds herself sinking into depression. Describing a visit to the site that was once the house where she had raised her children, brings her to tears. There is so much loss.

Overall, I think people would say she is doing fine. She dove back into work which keeps her “on the road” more than not. She secured a lovely place to live until she figures out where she will settle or if she will rebuild. She continues to put one foot in front of the other. On the surface, it all looks good.

Admittedly, I am a long way from thinking myself a trained psychologist, but underneath that thin veneer of bravado, is a still-traumatized woman … which is not to say she is not strong. She moves through this world with a force that is admirable. Clearly a competent, smart, and engaging individual, who also happens to be traumatized.

I believe everyone deals with trauma differently, and I continue to encourage her to seek professional help, or at least find a support group to help her work through the emotional toll this has taken, but it is not my trauma to manage.

My own original trauma came from a shaky start in life that took on different faces throughout my childhood and into my teen years. I dealt with my issues the way many teenagers do — by acting out and experimenting with alcohol, sex, drugs, and of course, rock and roll. Left untreated, as a young woman I continued to experience what “felt the same” in an unhealthy marriage. I was well into my 30s before I found my way to a counselor who would help me see my core issues and then help me navigate the world in a healthier direction. It was neither quick nor easy.

I recently saw a post on social media that stated, in part, “Weed isn’t a gateway drug. Alcohol isn’t a gateway drug. Nicotine isn’t a gateway drug. Caffeine isn’t a gateway drug. Trauma is the gateway.” I do not know who originally wrote it, but it gave me pause. I believe the statement has merit — coping mechanisms come in many forms, many of which are unhealthy.

Many, many people blame their childhood for whatever is wrong in their lives, but I believe we can only blame our childhood for so long. As a close friend recently put it, “What happened to you as a child is not your fault, but how you deal with it as an adult is your responsibility.”

In a social setting a few weeks ago, a friend asked everyone in the group to tell their worst “bullied in high school story.” We went around and shared some pretty horrific tales of humiliation and abuse. There was only one among us who said it had never happened to her. I suggested that maybe in that case, she was the bully! She denied it and just said she had a great group of friends and somehow managed to get through school unscathed. I am still doubtful, but I guess it happens. Some people did actually have a wonderful, healthy, happy childhood!

Of course, life offered other opportunities for her to experience trauma and to hone her coping skills.

There is more to life than simply surviving it. As we continue to experience trauma, we need to also employ strategies to contain the anxiety and move forward as productive humans. My suggestion, when a traumatic event happens, (and you know it will), is be kind to yourself. Seek help if you need it.

Life is hard enough, there is no need to go it alone.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.