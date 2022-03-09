Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Running on empty

How about those gas prices, huh? It’s crazy out there! Realizing the hardship, the incredibly quick jump in the price of fuel may be causing, I am not here to minimize the impact it is making on the average household, but I am reminded that this is not the first time we’ve had to adjust to rapid increases in pricing.

I’ve been thinking about what a relatively good run the country was on when I was growing up. I came into the world as the 1960s were just getting underway. I was not yet a teenager when the U.S. began withdrawing from Vietnam. Watergate had come and gone. The Presidents of my teen years were Ford and Carter, leaving my adolescence relatively benign in the political sense of the word, until rising gas prices were tied to issues in Iran.

I spent my fair share of time waiting in line for gasoline. I spent more than a reasonable amount of time on the side of the road, having run out of gas, mostly because I would rather push it than stop for it! It took a while for me to trust that the needle resting on the “E” on the dashboard gauge did indeed mean my vehicle would stop moving forward!

The first time it happened to me, I was cruising down the parkway in the upstate New York suburb of my youth, when my car inexplicably began to slow and sputter. I pulled into the center median (I really was an inexperienced driver) and tried to get the car to start again, but to no avail. Somehow, l contacted a co-worker at the local fruit stand/grocer where I worked, stated my car had broken down, and asked for someone to come and rescue me.

In those days, that crew of stock boys and cashiers were my circle. We worked together and played together, and we looked out for one another. Calling for a ride to work or for some roadside assistance was common or at least not uncommon! My friend took a look under the hood and then got behind the wheel and turned the ignition. “When’s the last time you put gas in the car?” was the question. One look at the dashboard was all it took. I couldn’t believe it! “E” really did mean empty after a certain number of miles! We filled up a gas can, took it back to my vehicle and poured most of it into the tank, but saved a little to throw on the carburetor and my old reliable mode of transportation fired right up. It took some convincing to get me to make fueling up my first stop — surely, that gallon was enough to take me directly where I had to go! I was already running late!





Thus began an unhealthy and somewhat unsafe pattern of me pushing the absolute limit of how long I could get away with not putting gas in my car. And just to put things in perspective, gas cost about .75 a gallon. The pumps only went to two digits! It wasn’t a lack of funds. I was just too lazy to do it. I despised having to pause my trajectory for a fuel stop. And then came gas rationing at the end of the decade, which required a bit of planning. I was not a planner and admit to being pushed to the pump after running out, while in line to get more!

It got to the point that upon seeing my car parked on the side of the road, two friends who happened to be driving by stopped and left me a note, basically reminding me that putting fuel in the vehicle was one of the most basic elements of car ownership. They didn’t check on me or make sure everything was OK. They simply surmised (correctly, I might add) that I had simply run out of gas — again — and would be along with a gallon or two soon enough.

It wasn’t until I moved away from that town, that I became a responsible fuel purchaser. I still tend to run the tank close to empty. I like to use up as much as possible, so my engine is always running on fresh fuel — but it has been quite some time since I have been stuck on the side of the road with an empty gas tank.

Well, there was that one time I bought a “new to me” SUV and while driving to Reno to pick up a friend from the airport, could not believe the warning light was accurate. The fuel gauge still showed nearly a quarter of a tank.

I learned the light was indeed working properly as I pulled off the interstate just before the “Welcome to Nevada” sign. Thankfully, cell phones had been invented, and roadside service companies were profiting off of fools like me! When I finally got to the airport my friend, who had been my friend in those early days, was not at all surprised when I told her what happened. I tried to defend myself, saying I was now a responsible adult, and it was only because I had just gotten a new vehicle and had trust issues with gauges. I am not sure I convinced her I was anyone but that same old girl who held an aversion to fueling stations.

These days, I shop for gas. I gamble with purchasing only a few gallons at a time, like a day trader … but with gasoline … in my tank.

I am confident prices will drop again and in the interim, I am grateful to be able to afford a tank of gas, though the pinch feels more like a punch.

Most importantly, I know that this issue is a pretty small thing when compared to the suffering happening on other parts of the globe and I strive to keep that in perspective. Rising gas prices is almost insignificant when compared to the nightmare playing out in Ukraine.

So, I count my blessings. Running on empty is nothing new to me.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com