Hollie Grimaldi Flores: On vacation

My current position is nine floors above sea level with an endless view of the Atlantic Ocean. I am on a “real” vacation. I wanted a warm, sandy beach. My vision included evenings spent outside at a tiki bar, listening to a busker playing Jimmy Buffett tunes, as my partner and I enjoy tropical libations sitting around a purely-for-atmosphere, bonfire. My vacation goal is generally to have so much fun that I need a vacation from my vacation when I get back home! That is not quite how it has gone, but we aren’t finished yet!

I don’t know about you, but it has been a while since I went on an actual vacation. My husband and I tried a short road trip to Oregon last summer and it was awkward. In July of 2020, we were just beginning to peer our heads out after lock down. We kept to ourselves and really didn’t do much of anything but be away. It felt different to be strangers in a strange land.

This time, we decided to try a full-fledged vacation, to explore new towns, enjoy new activities, introduce ourselves to new people. For a variety of reasons, we decided to give Southeastern Florida a try. The weather, which we expected to be in the high 70s, sounded perfect. Long stretches of white sandy beaches were quite appealing and the ocean water is warm enough to take a swim. Delightful.

Day one: Knowing we would lose an entire day to travel, I booked an early flight. My best girlfriend is an early riser and graciously offered to drive us to the airport, saving us the time and expense involved in parking. Thus began the first indication that things are still hugely different in the world. There was a time when being in the air was part of the experience. Cocktails, bad food, an occasional movie offering, all part of history. There was always a little energy buzz accentuating the experience.

Today’s plane ride is a masked cattle call, moving people from one destination to the next with the least amount of interaction possible. The banter and energy are muted. The security screening reminds us things have changed. The written and verbal reminders to mask up or face possible grounding remind us things have changed. The general tone is strictly business. Still, it is efficient. We made the best of it and landed at our destination a mere eleven hours after leaving our house.





Our flights were on time. Our bags arrived about 30 minutes later. We used a ride share app to get to our hotel without issue. Though we had notified the hotel we would be arriving late, our room had been sold. They said they could put us in a comparable space, and we could move the next day. Too tired to care, we made it to our temporary accommodations and went in search of food.

In this post-lockdown world, hotel bistros and bars have been replaced with self-serve mini marts offering microwavable fare and not much else. We meandered outside to the pool bar (serving drinks only) and were given some options to dine within walking distance. The downtown was beating with sounds from an outdoor music festival just a block from where we were staying. Concert goers dressed in bikini tops and shorts reminded us we were definitely far from the foothills of Norther California.

And that is when I realized I really am getting old. Instead of feeling electrified, I simply felt fried. All of the adrenaline of the day, spent. Instead of exploring, I was ready for bed. However, it was not yet 9 o’clock! In that moment, all the stress of this past year (plus) seemed to land hard on my shoulders. I realized in order to relax, I had some work to do!

We spent the next day moving hotel rooms. It was not relaxing, but worth the trouble. We went from that temporary placement that came with a lovely view of the hotels (open) dumpsters, to one that smelled like the remnants of a cigar party, to our final stop which has a lovely panorama and smells like flowers. Finally, we got down to the business of doing nothing.

Days two through five: Over the next three days we became consumers of good food, long walks, longer naps, and little else. We got caught in a rain storm, stumbled into a local fire departments holiday party (it was the group of young men dressed in assorted elf and Santa attire singing karaoke “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on a stage outside a popular corner bar at 10 a.m. that got our attention – the clad crooners were the “probees” fulfilling one of their training requirements!) and discovered some great places to dine. We still haven’t been out past 9.

We realize the biggest, noticeable change is how much people are generally keeping to themselves. Instead, people are sticking to their pods and extended pods. The historic propensity to strike up conversations with strangers and have open group activities is still on a bit of lockdown. It’s different out here.

Doing nothing is a bit of an art form and I am finally at a place in my life that it makes sense – for a while.

Last days: We are now poised to move onto Phase 2 of the vacation which is where I become restless enough to explore the town, take in a tourist excursion or two, and generally wear us out. I will have to let you know how that turns out but if we do it right, we’ll be good and tired when we get back home.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com