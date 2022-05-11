Hollie Grimaldi Flores: No place like home

Having recently returned home from Southern California, my thoughts are full of the many ways in which the world is opening back up; the attempted return to what we all might remember as normal, and the wonder of the human experience.

I traveled with my adult daughter to work as part of the registration team for a large conference held in a well-known resort (think, mouse), arriving a couple of days early to take advantage of our proximity to the park. We checked into the hotel, met up with friends and made plans to explore the downtown area, which by any standards, could only be described as packed.

In many ways, it seems the general population has put this pandemic in the rear view. Masks were worn by some, but I would guess at a rate of less than 5%. With the majority of people vaccinated and boosted and boosted again, masks have quickly gone to the wayside. I brought one with me but never pulled it from my bag. Even the driver of our ridesharing service waived the suggested requirement.

It was nice to see full faces again, but there were so many of them! I realized how uncomfortable I had become in crowds and how crowds had forgotten the basic rules of engagement! People walking with little regard for others, cutting each other off, jostling for position in lines and walkways. I am OK foregoing masks but will make a plea for the return of manners! “Excuse me,” “Sorry,” “Thank you” and general awareness need to make a comeback in the public sector.

Following an unimpressive dinner provided by an uninspired server, we returned to our room to prepare for a full day of long anticipated amusement. The crowds and feel thus far had me a bit wary. I lowered my expectations but got up the next day, ready to make the most of it.

In addition to a ticket for entry, a reservation was also required at the popular tourist attraction, with the stated intention of limiting the number of attendees. I cannot imagine what that number is, but if I had to guess, it would be in the tens of thousands. I have never seen a more crowded park. Someone more cynical might think a certain tourist center was eager to recoup its bottom line!

Once we got our bearings and some protein in our systems, our group became acquainted with the new restrictions (food needs to be ordered online for pick up or advance reservations had to be in place – no walk-ins at many of the eateries) and systems (the popular line jumping fast pass has a new name and is available for an additional fee, download the app for any hope of understanding), we developed our strategy for the day. We prioritized old favorites and selected a few of the new attractions and began the walk and wait that would consume the majority of our time. And, we had a blast!

One new ride required pilots, gunners and engineers. Though a girlfriend had warned me against doing so, I found myself in the pilot seat of what was easily the most stressful experience I had ever paid to be part of! I feigned ignorance – “I thought you said pirate!” I proclaimed, as I commandeered the space ship into the side of a mountain, crashed it into the desert and was shot down by enemy fighters! I left that ride in a cold sweat vowing to never return!

We interacted with some of the cast members wandering through – gave the mouse a wave, had a tongue in cheek heated exchange with one unkind witch, watched as a character put his arm around one of our party while meandering through the park – a truly memorable time.

Old favorites did not disappoint as we rode our jeep through the Temple of Doom, toured a house with “no windows and no doors,” were soaked to the bone on a log ride, and were ultimately reminded of how small our world is, after all.

We did our best to avoid the large crowds lining streets for parades and fireworks by opting to hit the most popular rides, hoping for shorter lines. One such ride announced a wait time of 75 minutes. It was 10 p.m. The park closed at midnight. I was certain many families had exited by this point and disbelieving the information, convinced my party to try it, as it was on my not-to-be-missed list. We made our way through the labyrinth designed to give a false sense of “almost there” and I asked an employee how much longer from the point we stood. “Eighty to 90 minutes,” he said. I must have looked defeated, proclaiming the false information at the entrance and debating giving up on the dream. “You know what, that is too long,” he said. “Follow me.” With that he led our party to a different entrance, and we were on the ride before we could say “Han Solo.”

It was a little magic moment – a small gesture that reminded me that there is still kindness all around us. He did not care about our race, gender or politics. There was nothing in it for him to gain save the smiles on our faces. After a full day of experiencing a giant helping of bored, indifferent, and even rude, this simple act of kindness by a park employee reminded a group of weary tourists that there still is wonder in our humanness, and while the world stumbles back open, why this particular part of the planet is still known as “the happiest place on Earth.”

The next several days were full of work, and while we had many other memorable moments during our time away, we returned to Northern California with a different iconic mantra running through our minds and that is that simply, “there’s no place like home.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com