Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Never too old for rock and roll

Never too old to rock and roll? I am beginning to believe that statement may be true. I’m certain Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger must be reminded often that as a short-sighted 32 year old he stated, “I’d rather be dead than sing Satisfaction when I’m 45.” At 78 years old, you can bet Satisfaction is in the band’s repertoire, as they celebrate 60 years on tour in 2022.

Around the same time Mick made that “crow eating” declaration, I attended my very first concert. I was in my early teens. It was not the Rolling Stones, but a very mild Loggins and Messina and my girlfriend’s dad drove us to the local arena. We took our seats and sat excitedly, not exactly certain how to behave. I remember watching Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina belt out hit after hit as we sang along to the songs we knew. My friend and I tortured our other friends for weeks after the show, singing and replaying our personal favorite at the time, “Your Mama Don’t Dance and Your Daddy Don’t Rock and Roll.” In the halls, on the bus, during gym class. “When evening rolls around, and it’s time to go to town, where do you go? To rock and roll?” Suddenly, that song wasn’t simply one we heard on the radio. Now that song was tied to an experience. A memory I cherish to this day. Doesn’t everyone remember their first concert? There simply is nothing like a live performance and I was immediately hooked.

My next concert experience came by way of a local radio station giveaway. I was the correct caller and found myself going to see Gregg Allman. I was not as familiar with the music but before the night was over, I was a fan. I came home with a poster that hung on my bedroom wall for years.

During my teens, pretty much any band coming through town played at the local hockey arena, with what I now understand to be terrible acoustics. My friends and I did not care. We lined up early to see many of the popular acts of the time – some rock and roll, many country-rock, a few pop singers, even more up and coming talents who opened for established artists but blew the doors off before the headliner took the stage. It was a time of discovery.

Tickets were cheap then, so if I missed a show, it was likely my parents and not money that kept me away. Alice Cooper was forbidden due to his controversial reputation! Others were on a school night. (I may or may not have been vague about my whereabouts, in defiance of parental control, on more than one occasion). The power and the experience of live music drove me to do silly things.





In my early twenties my life pointed me toward that business and I spent the next 20-plus years involved either personally or professionally. Over the several decades since, I have seen countless acts. Still, there are regrets. I turned down a chance to see Prince for free, because I wasn’t that into him at the time. There was the rained out and canceled music festival where I would have seen Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – somehow, I never got to another show. And how did I miss David Bowie live? Each of these artists have passed on and the opportunity to see them live will never come again. Regrets.

As I aged, I found myself becoming increasingly selective of who I was willing to pay to see and how I would see them. No more lawn seats. No more nosebleed seats. No stadiums! I had become a live music snob.

Recently, I was in touch with an old friend who is in a band that was a major part of my life when I first moved to California in the mid 1980s. The band is back out on tour, celebrating 40 years since their first successful album release. Invited to attend a show in Lake Tahoe, I grabbed my first born (who has heard about them since birth), and enjoyed the afternoon visiting, sharing memories, and catching up. It was impressive to realize this particular group of musicians has managed a lifetime career doing what they love. They play for a living. There was acknowledgment of the toll the road has taken: hearing loss, shoulder and knee surgeries, a bit more than normal wear and tear, but I have to say when the lights came up and they took the stage, they sounded incredible, and the music took me back to another time and place. It was gratifying to stand in the crowd with my eldest at my side, singing along with me as they played their hit songs. It was great to realize they are still creating and releasing new music. I came away with ringing ears and a full heart. Is there anything more unifying?

Is there anything we need more right now than common ground and unity?

Music brings us together. Music takes us to long-forgotten places. Music stirs up memories. Music stops time.

Our local performing arts venues bring in a wide variety of entertainers — from the well-known, to the up and coming, to the obscure. They have been responsible for introducing me to bands I had never heard of, who I now seek out and I am always excited to see their calendars — a chance to take a trip back through time, a chance to discover new artists and always an opportunity to be in community, sharing an experience.

We’ve been pretty isolated for a couple of years now. Those who make a living bringing people together need our support. Sure, it may be time for some of those old guys to get off the bus, but for so many others, I hope the road goes on forever. That’s satisfaction!

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com