Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Never out of school

School is out and a lot of parents are adjusting to a different day to day. Suddenly – or not so suddenly — we all have known it was coming – school is out for summer! For some, there is the pride of having their offspring advance to the next grade. The celebrations have taken place and now the reality of free time is ahead. For others, the new challenge of online summer school begins. Either way, with this new reality we are living in, there is probably a bit of underlying stress relief on all counts, knowing their children are safe at home. But it doesn’t make the job easier. In reality, the teaching, and the learning, never stops.

I was on a Zoom call the other day with some mothers who were trying to figure out how to work, occupy the kids, plan vacations, negotiate play dates and otherwise navigate the next six or so weeks. It was still fresh, and they had not found a groove. Oh, how I remember those days.

I know they were thinking they are in the tough years. I naively thought those times were the hard ones too, but now I know better. Sure, there are many challenges. Raising children is not easy! We all make mistakes. No one has a bit of experience in parenting when they come home with their first bundle of joy. Even with a library of books at our disposal, we often simply do not get it right, but I believe the majority of us give it the best we have. What we underestimate is the fact that these beings come into the world with a will and persona all their own.

What I wanted to say to those women, was to enjoy each moment, because in the blink of an eye, those little people would be all grown up and the decisions around organizing a play date or sporting activity or other means of structuring the days would no longer be theirs to make.

My husband and I raised seven humans. We have celebrated their achievements and agonized over their struggles. It’s been a while since we have had children to raise. Our youngest two graduated from high school a decade ago. We did our best to teach them right from wrong, and then we let them go. Let them (pushed some) out into the world to be adults. “Go cut your path. Go make your mark. Go experience life. Go.”

The thing is, no matter how grown, they are never not our children. The job of parent never ends. It took me a long time to come to that realization. Certainly, when they moved out, I could stop worrying about where they were or who they were with – out of sight, out of mind and all that – but the job of parent simply shifted.

The older the kids get, the bigger the issues. Mistakes cost more, are more painful to watch and impossible to stop.

We stand beside them. We love them. We offer our guidance, our wisdom, and our support. We have had incredibly proud moments. We have incredibly painful moments. We continue to do our best to be there when they need us and navigate the rough seas of staying out of what is really no longer our business.

My daughter recently found herself in an international travel nightmare. While trying to get back home, she found herself in her own version of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.” Without going into too much detail, she was traveling alone and experienced myriad obstacles, such as delayed flights and missed connections. She also experienced a substantial number of kindnesses from strangers and staffers and there was definitely a smidgeon of divine intervention. It took about 36 hours of travel before she was able to cross the border back into the good old USA.

Did I mention she was alone? Yes, she is an adult but also, she will always be my little girl.

The experience was stressful, exhausting and financially draining … and she didn’t fare much better! Kidding! I’m kidding. Well, kind of. I was with her via the internet when it was available and throughout the ordeal I offered advice, listened, and shed a few tears as one climb to the mountain top revealed another mountain. It is hard to be the parent when your child is struggling, regardless of the circumstance.

As parents of adult children, I am learning to keep some things to myself. My will no longer imposed upon them. I am learning to listen. I am learning to simply observe.

As our adult children marry, have children of their own, end long term relationships, embark on new relationships, experiment with cohabitating, explore careers, succeed at some and fail at others – in other words, as they live their lives — I am becoming aware of this exceptionally large vessel slowly turning. I am realizing the teacher is becoming the student.

There are lessons to learn from them. I am introduced to new perspectives, diverse ways of thinking about things and I am learning to be open to the new ways of world. It is not an easy transition, this changing tide. I am doing my best.

Gone are the days when daycare for the summer was my biggest concern. Now I wear my heart outside my body as it travels the world with a fresh set of eyes and a youthful curiosity. I miss those old days when I could fix most hurts and solve most problems with a simple diversion. I feel their pain. I feel their joy. And I am also really just beginning to see the wonder that is ahead for me, through them.

Parenting is the hardest, most rewarding thing I have ever done. It is said they grow up too fast and that may be true –those very long days are juxtaposed with very fast years — but it never really ends. School is never out for the summer.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com