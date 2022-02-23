Hollie Grimaldi Flores: My two cents worth

While I have never been one to chase mathematics, I do love the synchronicity of numbers. Tuesday (or should I say, “two’s day”) was 2-22-22! I read that we won’t have another for 400 years. We are also in the midst of a palindrome. For the rest of February, each day reads the same forward as it does backward. Take a look at today’s date! What does it all mean? Likely, not a thing! But it is still kind of cool.

For a while now, in the words of the great singer songwriter Bob Seger, I feel like a number — working hard and not much else. I have decided it is no way to live.

Last week, I met some friends to continue my birthday celebration (a day is not long enough) and ran straight into a local candidate’s kickoff party. I had nearly forgotten it is that time of year. When I arrived with a friend to meet a couple of others, I was astonished by the large gathering — on a weeknight, no less! It had been a while! For nearly two years, I had found myself less and less inclined to venture out to public gatherings and had convinced myself I was no longer interested in being part of the social fabric of the community. Certain the same tired circle of movers and shakers had nothing new to say, I became content to say no thank you to invitations, stopped attending civic meetings and avoided some social circles. My fear of missing out had been replaced with complacency. That all changed in an instant when I took a look around and was able to hug some folks that I had not seen much of since 2020!

As we creep ever closer to the two-year mark since the pandemic shutdown, (there is that number two again), I feel happy and ready to get back out there! A recent evening attending a local high school play; a night supporting standup comedy, a venture to the movie theater, dinner out with my husband, dinner out with friends – I am happy to see some light at the end of what has been a very troublingly dark tunnel.

I realized, all the while, while I discovered a level of contentment on the home front, others continued to do the hard work of public service. Even now, everyday people, just like you and me, are stepping up and throwing their “hat in the ring” to ask for your vote, so they can do the thankless work of setting and maintaining public policy. It is brave. It is ambitious and, in the times we now find ourselves, it may be a little bit nuts!





I will confess to considering running for public office on a number of levels over the years. First, I put it off because I was still raising a family. Then I put it off because I was happy with the person in my district who I would have had to run against. Now I say no thank you because I do not consider myself brave enough. My skin is simply not that thick! I have talked to enough people who have had the courage, fortitude, and calling of service, to know it is most often a unappreciated endeavor. Even the most popular have their share of haters. And these days, the haters are very loud, very intimidating, and some might say, very dangerous.

As our friends and neighbors thoughtfully pull papers, gather signatures, write statements, raise funds, and make their case as the best qualified, may I ask that you give them the courtesy of hearing where they stand on issues before making the decision to vote for or against them?

As a teen I was driven to run for class president. I ran with only the idea of holding office. I wrote a speech, made some posters, made many false promises, and ultimately won by one, yes one, vote! I was not very good at the job. First of all, I did not have any prior experience and there was little training. The campaign promises were unrealistic and quickly forgotten. I have not been involved in a campaign of any type since, save a few meager contributions here and there.

Deciding to run for office, if done for the right reasons, is a noble undertaking. One to be admired and one that deserves our attention. As voters, we need to do our best to support the candidate that we feel will best represent our own beliefs and interests. That means attending forums where we can hear the viewpoints of opposing candidates. It means reading the materials available to help us make informed decisions and it means putting our biases to the side long enough to hear what these hardworking souls have in mind for the good of our community. Many of the offices hold a great deal more power than is often considered. Once elected, these people shape policy over land use, water rights, and so much more. Complacency is not the answer and should not be an option.

The past several years has been incredibly divisive on a grand scale and when you take an international look, things may appear dire. We can do our best to affect change in our own backyards. Taking a little bit of time to support local races will have the most impact on the lives we live each day in the communities we call home. It’s a big deal and should be treated as such. The political season is just getting underway. Please read the material. Meet the candidates and when the time comes, exercise your right to vote. Respect the process, accept the outcome.

And then if the results are not to your liking, consider your own bid for the position the next time it becomes available. It may not be worth much, but that is my two cents!

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com