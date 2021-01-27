Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Make room for dad

While a winter storm rages outside, I am sitting near a fire, staying warm inside my home. I feel calm and peaceful. These are the same feelings I have had for about a week. Calm. Peace. I told a friend I feel like my Dad finally came back home after leaving the rest of the family in the care of the eldest child — for years. And while the eldest was old enough to handle the responsibility of caring for his younger siblings, he lacked the maturity and spent the time abusing his power, making ridiculous demands, and doling out extreme punishment for any who did not toe the line. We all just fell into a routine of biding our time. And then Dad came home, restoring order and bringing a sense of comfort and the hope of a return to normal. Big brother is grounded.

I know that is a bit “Pollyanna,” but it is how I feel. I find comfort in the notion of leadership. I am hopeful that this crazy year of pandemic and political unrest is further behind us and the path forward, with a combination of science and strong leadership, will expedite a return to life as we knew it. I am not so naive as to believe all is well, but I am feeling hopeful.

Just as our ability to adjust and to cope was at the breaking point, it appears that there may be relief in sight. We can hold on a bit longer and do what we can to help those with needs greater than our own.

I say this, realizing I barely recognize the person I have become after a year of being shut down and forced to stay at home. This social butterfly has spent so many nights in a row laying on the sofa, watching television and drinking tea, the routine almost feels normal.

As snow falls outside, my husband mentions he is not sure where he stored the snow shovel. I hear myself saying it doesn’t matter, it’s not like we have anywhere we have to be. And I can’t believe this is who I have become!

It wasn’t so long ago when a winter storm meant all hands-on deck to make sure the driveway was clear enough for me to forge my way to work at what some would consider an ungodly hour somewhere between middle of the night and early morning. Not wind, nor rain, nor sleet or snow would keep me from making the drive to the little building on the corner of East Main Street and Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley.

We are fortunate to have a neighbor who plows our private road as he would often take a few minutes to plow our driveway as well, knowing I had to be on the road before the sun came up. I would climb into my front wheel drive Toyota and make my way to work.

I remember one time the storm also took out some trees that blocked the roadway. Undeterred, I planned to have a coworker meet me at the end of my road and literally climbed over the trees to meet him. Let me say that again! I climbed over fallen trees in the middle of a snowstorm and had a coworker meet me at the end of the road so I would not miss work!

Some would call that dedication. My husband would shake his head, but also respected my commitment. My job, at the time, was to notify others of road conditions, school closures and other important information. I took a lot of pride in my role. Staying home was not an option.

Of course, it was a different time. In addition to my work, I had a full social calendar. Several evenings a week I would attend functions, mixers, sporting events, school performances, community plays and music events. Those were the days!

Now, after nearly a year of lamenting the loss of that kind of living, I find myself changed. I have succumbed to and accepted this new “stay at home” lifestyle. I am happy I am not fretting about how I will make it safely to my job, having found it necessary to “do my job” from home often. Just a year ago, the old me would make almost daily trips to the grocery store but life in a pandemic has taught me to plan, so when I read there was a major storm heading our way, there was no need for an emergency trip to stock up on essentials. All is well here.

When I was a teenager, I remember thinking my parents lived the most boring life on the planet. They rarely went out, aside from a weekly commitment to a bowling league, their life was a never-ending cycle of work and home. I could not imagine how awful it would be to spend night after night coming home from work only to eat a nothing special meal and watch nothing television.

Oh life! Fast forward (and it was fast) and here I am. Now I realize my desire to be active was partly that fear of becoming my parents and now that most social options are on pause, I am a little frightened to realize how easy it has become to just be home.

I miss my social life — a lot. I miss community events. I miss business mixers. I miss meeting up with friends for drinks or dinner or dinner and drinks. But I have also found the calm, comfort, and peace of simply being. Being home. Being still. Being with my husband. I have developed a deep appreciation for true friendships. I express gratitude for all that has not been taken away and am even able to see the gifts this year has revealed.

It has been a challenge for sure but just last week, things began to shift. There is a plan. Hopefully, it is not the calm before the storm.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@ gmail.com.