Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Here’s to your health

Hollie Grimaldi Flores



It’s been quite a couple of weeks.

I will forewarn you that I am about to complain about being sick while on vacation. Pitiful.

I had been working hard to get ready to take an actual vacation the first week in December. As has become our household custom, a getaway was planned to follow the end of the high school football season and to kick off the holiday run. An early Christmas present, if you will, a much-needed reacquainting for my husband and me. For many years now, my spouse has finished football in late November, only to run the California International Marathon which is held the first Sunday in December. A planned vacation is a means of rewarding ourselves and reconnecting after months of going our separate ways – him for football practice and running, me for all the other activities that call my name throughout most of the year.

It started with the idea that I needed a recompense after enduring the many months of long hours of practices, and meetings, and a schedule that keeps my partner unavailable for most of the year and the stress of crewing for him as he runs 26.2 miles on limbs that protest loudly before, during, and after the contest. The first time I simply whisked him up the highway to Reno where he limped to the room, and we used a couple of days resting and recuperating until we both felt better. The swelling in his knees reduced to the size of grapefruit. My stress level back to manageable.

Over the years, I have increased the distance and the number of days away and this year, booked a full week in the tropics with good friends to celebrate a good football season and my husband’s decision to skip the marathon in an effort to give his back and knees a year to heal before hitting the training schedule again. It was a great plan! I was ready to pack and escape.

Then, two days before Thanksgiving I felt a little sniffle and a slightly sore throat. The day before the holiday, I suffered from a full-on head cold and cough. Thanksgiving Day is a fuzzy memory of multiple medications to clear sinus, chest, and head, starting with traditional over the counter therapies and ending with holistic natural pathics, I was game to try them all. Menthol chest rubs, oregano tablets, and expectorant cocktails, I ingested, misted, and steamed, but nothing brought respite. Hot toddy? Absolutely. Relief? Not at all.

Finally, a week into it with no signs of improving, I made the trek to urgent care and along with my second negative COVID test of the week, came home with a prescription sure to heal and relieve my bronchial passages.

A cough took over my entire system and I spent a couple of days in bed with a box of tissues and bag of cough drops. With little relief in sight, I received permission to fly and went ahead with our plans — where better to heal than Hawaii?

Getting on the plane armed with an N95 mask, more tissues, and an arsenal of meds, I quickly learned to ignore the glaring stares of strangers and thought I should post a sign, “chest cold” on my forehead. Crying babies garnered more sympathy on this flight than a coughing spasm that lasted fly two fly-over states. Maybe you have not noticed but coughing in public has become quite taboo over the past couple of years. I felt labelled with the plague.

The day of travel set me back some but even the doctor I saw agreed that healing on the islands was a better bet than staying home where a storm system was due to make life in the foothills a bit of a challenge.

By the time we rented a car and found our way to our home away from home, I had managed to throw my back out and could hardly manage to crawl from the vehicle to a lounge chair where I planned to let the sun soak up some of the poison in my system. It was poorly planned.

A run of tropical storms limited both the sunshine and the dry days as we watched dark clouds play across the horizon, winds lashed the trees, making the palms appear to be waving frantically at passerby — stand back from typhoid Mary!

Finally, I woke with just a slight clearing cough. My tastebuds acknowledged the flavor of dark roast and my energy level registered above five for the first time in weeks. It must be time to go home!

I am admittedly not as great at vacation as I would like to be. I tend to check in on various work projects and multiple email addresses daily – just so I do not get too far behind. This virus took me out of both work and play, and as much as the time should have been used to rejuvenate, it was just a rest—much needed and much resisted even when resistance proved futile.

I do not get sick very often and I am not particularly good at succumbing to mild systems so of course, this was a hit over the bough that even I could not ignore. It was a good reminder that I cannot take the incredible gift of good health for granted and I am much more sympathetic to those who suffer from chronic conditions.

So, here’s to your health. May you remember to give your body rest and not let the pressure of the season surpass your own peace of mind. Wash your hands often. Get the shot. Take the time to hug those you love. Take the time to bask in that which brings you joy. And be nice to the person with the cough in line behind you. It’s likely just a chest cold.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com