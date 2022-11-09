Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Balancing act

Hollie Grimaldi Flores



So far, November 2022 has been an interesting month, and it is early! The first snow of the season began accumulating on the second day, which sent me into a mild panic as the reality of looming winter arrived before I had managed to put away my summer wardrobe! I know we have been fortunate in experiencing warm temperatures far later into the year than I had the right to expect. I spent part of the weekend packing up the sleeveless and pulling out the knitted and flannelled. It’s all about warmth for the foreseeable future!

I posted a photo of the snow falling on social media and one of my cousins suggested I come back East, as they were experiencing temperatures in the upper 70’s… in November… in New York. But I was not swayed. I know better. It won’t last. In roughly the time it would take for me to pack a bag and book a flight, temperatures would surely plummet, to degrees far lower than the worst days at home and the chance of seeing the sunshine for three days in a row is almost equal to the odds of me winning the lottery.

Earlier in the year I was lamenting about unseasonably cool weather and a girlfriend, who still lives in my hometown, suggested I visit. She said the weather had been exceptional! As I considered it, I happened to tune into a golf tournament being aired on network television that was taking place in the same area and saw nothing but clouds in the sky and folks walking around wearing jackets and long pants. It was August. “Exceptional” is relative.

I’ll take my chances here, I say.

Now barely a week into November and a second snowfall has accumulated — a half a foot in my yard. I am not a fan of cold weather or grey skies. I struggle through this season of limited daylight hours and wait patiently (impatiently) for spring. It is woefully early for this type of weather nonsense! It all feels out of balance.

I was grateful I had already dropped off my ballot — foregoing my preference for in person voting as a precaution due to the forecast. My plans to attend a government meeting and later to meet up with friends, thwarted.

I stayed home and watched the preliminary results of elections around the country and went online to check on local contests. It’s early but things seem to be going okay. Nothing too out of whack. No big surprises that were too unpleasant. What is obvious is that our United States are, more accurately, divided states. But maybe that is balance. Just about half the country blue, the other half, red… with a couple of purples thrown in for good measure. If the parties could find a way to work together despite the differences and to put the good of the people ahead of their own personal agendas (as well as the agendas of those who funded their campaigns), I really believe that could lead to fair and balanced policies. I see that on the local level. The key word here is compromise. It used to be a thing. Maybe it could be a thing again. A girl can dream.

Rather than dip into the easy chair of despair, I decided I would spend some time focusing on that which brings me joy. As I age, I am finding joy in the small stuff. I find joy turning away from that which I can do little to change. I find it is the simple things that matter most. I am joyful after a night of uninterrupted sleep. I am joyful when my back does not ache, when heat does not flash, when digestion is smooth, and when knees and ankles bend as is they were designed!

It doesn’t take much these days. Joy comes in the form of a grandchild busy exploring his surroundings from a relatively new and unsteady walking perspective. Joy is spending an afternoon with my adult children over a meal listening to stories about their lives. Joy comes from a weekend getaway with my husband to see a favorite artist perform live at a mountain top venue on a cool fall evening. Joy is a trip to the coast to experience the calmness that comes over me as I watch an endless parade of waves crashing onto my favorite beach.

Finding joy in the mundane and in the day to day is a practice that I plan to utilize to get me through the dark, cold days ahead. Finding joy and allowing the euphoria to wash over me without qualification is a skill, honed with age. I work on it.

Here are a few things I have found I can count on to bring me joy:

Babies

Time with my kids

Travel

Girlfriends

Getaways with my spouse

Live music

Catching up with friends over dinner or cocktails

Helping others

Watching karaoke

Parties

Weddings

Boating

Cooking

Eating

Sitting in front of a blazing fire

Creative writing

Playing word games

Time at the beach

Connecting with others

Planning the next getaway

Hugs

What brings you joy? I suggest you seek it — name it and claim it.

It is so easy for me to fall into despair and negativity when daylight hours are limited, the sun is tucked behind cloudy skies, and the thermometer hovers near freezing. It’s easy to fall into despair when I focus on national issues that are beyond my control. It’s easy to let work consume me and to let personal relationships suffer. Through the rain and snow and dark and the cold, I am, instead, committed to finding balance. There is joy in that.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com