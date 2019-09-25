Hollie Grimaldi Flores: All in the family

September is ending and fall is already upon us. For years I have dreaded fall. I only recently realized it was not autumn that I abhor; I was blaming September for what I knew was coming — winter — which is not my friend! I am making a concerted effort to enjoy these cooler days and to enjoy the beauty of the fall colors but my trepidation around September goes beyond a change in the weather. It is a significant month for my family of origin. September certainly holds some highs, such as the birthdate of a favored nephew, my parents wedding date, and the highest high of all, the birth of the person who made me a mother. But it also has many lows, including my parents’ divorce (twenty-five years later), the death of my stepfather, the death of one of my brothers and the lowest low of them all, the death of my mother.

Each year, the feelings that come with the loss of my mom only seem to increase. I think, in part, because that event came with the added end of my relationship with one of my siblings. I mourn both.

It has been seven years since my mom took her last breath. I have been thinking about all the things I could have done differently that I did not do. As a teenager, I was constantly pushing the boundaries toward independence. As a young adult, I was too busy creating the life I envisioned to give much of myself to her. When I moved 90 miles north to attend college, I would often sneak into town on the weekends to play, rarely picking up the phone to call or stop by for even a quick hello.

There were so many wasted moments, so much time I can never get back.

Still, my mother and I had a good relationship, though it never made the transference to what I would call friendship. We never crossed over the parent-child dynamic. We did not confide in one another. I always felt like a kid when I was around my mom.

I am the youngest of seven children. By the time I hit my teens, my mom had a bit of hands-off approach to parenting. I was put on autopilot for a long time before I moved out of the house. One thing I did learn from my mother was to be independent. I remember trying to impress my maturity upon her with anecdotes of my ability to problem solve without parental intervention.

I developed my own support system so that when I did reach out to her, it was rarely to ask for advice, but more like to ask for a recipe or a reminder of our family lineage: “Which cousin is that the daughter of? Who did he marry? Is Uncle xxx still alive? Whatever happened to xxx?” She was my memory for all family matters. When she passed, there was nothing I needed to say that had not been said, but my branch of the family tree became more fragile.

I have long lost track of the names of many of my nieces and nephews, not to mention their spouses and their children. The family is large and far reaching. I have nephews in Arizona I have not seen in decades who are now married to women I do not know and have children I have never met. And that is from a sister who still loves me!

My estranged sibling often commented that I was always closer to my friends than I was to my actual family and I cannot disagree. It is natural for one to create a network of relationships that fill the void left lacking in biology. I think I learned that from my mom.

When it comes to lifelong friendships, I tend to be the one who reaches out to stay connected. Certainly, over the decades I have lost touch with people I thought I would be close to until I died. But with age I have come to understand and believe the story written by an unknown author that says people come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. I have had that experience enough to understand it to be true.

I cherish my lifelong friendships. I am diligent about letting those people know I think about them, love them, and am interested in them. We can go years without contact but pick up where we left off without missing a beat. I am willing to be the side of the equation who makes the effort because I value the relationships. I love our shared history. I need those people who remember the ten-year-old version of me, know the person of today, and all the varieties in between them. They mean as much to me as those with whom I share DNA. They are the ones I turn to during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. And I know they will be there for me when September comes again.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.