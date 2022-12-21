Hollie Grimaldi Flores: All I want for Christmas is….

Hollie Grimaldi Flores



Many, many years ago, sometime around the holidays, I would gather with my siblings, to fight over temporary custody of the gigantic Sears and Roebuck Wish List Catalog. We would spend hours going page by page and selecting items we never knew existed but could no longer live without. Many items would be circled and then transferred to a letter to the big man himself (Mr. Santa Claus, North Pole). It was a brilliant marketing tool for the once giant retailer and I am certain for parents, a great way to find out what the kids might want, as well as a means for blackmailing us into good behavior for the weeks leading up to Christmas.

It filled me with hope and longing. Many times, I would circle items I had never once considered and things I never knew I needed, became fodder for daydreaming and wistful thinking. Growing up on the lower end of the economic spectrum, I knew it was unlikely I would actually receive many of the coveted items, but for a long time, I counted on the magic of good Ol’ St. Nick and his talented elves to bridge any financial restraints, which, of course, often lead to disappointment.

There were those “I’ll just die if I don’t get it” toys that I am here to report, do not kill you when you do not get them. But all these decades later, I still clearly remember pining for an Easy Bake Oven and the cause of many a burn blister, the infamous Thing Maker by Mattel (Creepy Crawler edition), where kids would melt hard plastic and pour it into metal forms shaped like spiders, snakes and other bugs… what could possibly go wrong?

But during those early years, and, above all other wishes, I yearned for but never received, a Mrs. Beasley doll!

From the 1960’s era television series, “A Family Affair,” Mrs. Beasley was the best stuffed friend of the six-year-old Buffy, who along with her twin brother, Jody, and older sister, Cissy, came to live with their uncle Bill and his butler Mr. French in Manhattan, after the passing of their parents. Mrs. Beasley had giant blue eyes, square granny glasses and was a polka dotted blue and white. She had a string in her back, that, when pulled, would result in her offering conversational or comforting phrases such as “I love you,” “Take me with you,” or “May I have a cookie?” Oh, how I wanted her! But I did not get her. I remember opening up a gift that was a doll, but she was no Mrs. Beasley!

Isn’t it funny, the things that stay with you no matter how much time passes? My memories are filled with many things I did without. In conversation with friends, there are similar tales. It seems that during that particular time period, there were plenty of kids who did not get their holiday wishes fulfilled. I am guessing parents scrambled and did their best. Certainly, there was angst over which of the many toys to actually purchase!

Nowadays, I am on the elf side of answering Dear Santa letters, if I could only get the kids to write them! Figuring out what the majority of our children (now all adults) want is difficult at best. Requested wish lists are often short and sweet – money or gift cards are the most popular request and I balk at the notion!

Several of the offspring have specifically banned me from making clothing purchases on their behalf and my husband argues that if they want money, we should just give them money! To which I say, “Ugh.” My thinking is that if I can’t come up with a meaningful present, there is a bigger issue at hand. Obligatory and pressure buying seems to miss the point and spirit of the season.

For our part, in this age of instant gratification, we don’t really have much we need. The accumulated “stuff” that needs to be donated or put in a landfill is embarrassing. Decades of consumerism is bursting from our closets and storage, and I just really don’t need any more of it, so my own wish list tends to lean toward experiential.

What I am finding in short supply is time. Time to just be with the ones I love. Time to just be. As the late Jim Croce sang to us, “If I could put time in a bottle…” well, they’d all be getting decanters for the holiday.

Of course, the holidays are about so much more than gift giving. That reality easily gets lost in the attempts to fulfill the heart’s desire of those we love.

This year the holiday crush came quickly as travel and illness delayed my timeline. For only the second time since the mid-1990s, we did not go tree hunting with kids in tow but instead found a suitable evergreen on our property and hauled it into the house. We finally put the finishing touches on it just yesterday. We chose convenience and completed an embarrassing amount of our shopping online (with apologies to small businesses everywhere) and now have only baking and wrapping left on the “to do” list.

Ready or not, here it comes!

When all is said and done, the presents exchanged, and meals shared, I hope my family will look back on these holidays with fond memories and more wishes fulfilled than lacking.

They will remember the camaraderie and compassion and will look back fondly, knowing above all else there was acceptance and true affection. They will know home is a soft place to fall. They won’t need a doll with a pull string to hear, “I love you.” “Take me with you.” And, of course, “May I have a cookie?”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com