Hollie Grimaldi Flores: A year well lived

And just like that, I’m about to complete another trip around the sun. I am reminded of the wisdom of — I don’t remember who — telling me “The days are long, but the years are short.” I do remember the person was trying to help me through those early parenting years. There were times – days, weeks even — when I was not at all convinced I would survive. Obviously, I did. And so did they! But now, as I age, I can see the adage still rings true. The last year was not an easy one. There were some long, long days. But man, oh man, it was a quick year!

I entered a new decade and with it came all sorts of unexpected outcomes. I lost a few things – my ability to spring out of bed, for one. The warranty on several parts of my body apparently ran out some time in the spring. Not much spring left in this step after all. I know this from trying to jump out of bed only to turn an ankle, wrench my back, whack my elbow, and bump my head, all before rubbing the sleep out of my eyes. ‘

Oh, and let’s be clear – rubbing the sleep out of my eyes would imply I was coming out of some sort of deep slumber. In reality, the wrenched back, whacked elbow, and bump on the head could also have been the result of endless tossing and turning which generally begins about two hours into my rest and continues hourly until dawn.

When I was a young girl, I remember wondering how on Earth my mother could manage to get out of bed so darn early each morning! She would wake me daily for school — at first with a gentle call of my name and then at intervals in increasingly loud and annoyed tones — until I would finally surrender with barely enough time to get ready before running down the street to narrowly catch the bus. Now I realize she had probably been up for hours, having spent the same sort of night clockwatching, tossing, negotiating with the sandman, all for naught. No wonder the poor woman was often exhausted!

My mother was into her later childbearing years when I came along. I was the youngest of seven children and she had her fill of child rearing, I am sure. By the time I was a teenager, I now realize many of the joys and mysteries of later life were just beginning to surface for her. Raised in an era where most of those changes were unspoken, those days must have been long ones for her!





“I’m so sorry, Mom. I get it, now!” I say as I rise before the alarm rings.

So, the year has been full of transformation, from the ever-evolving human body to the ever-changing human experience. While some might argue there are parts of me that got larger, the same cannot be reported with regard to my circle of friends.

Maybe it’s aging. Maybe it’s this seemingly never-ending pandemic. Maybe it’s the result of increased divisiveness and discourse, and maybe it is just coincidence, but I find myself, keeping myself, a lot closer to home and where I used to require a wide berth, now find myself wrapping tighter and tighter into my treasured group of friends.

Small talk, chit chat, gossip, and other various drivel lost their shine. Long walks, meaningful talks, trusted confidants are my treasures, which is not to say I am not interested in meeting new people or cultivating relationships. It means I have learned to value authentic connection and have developed a low threshold for the superficial. As a result, some relationships ended. And I recognized others that have been neglected. I hope to make the time to share a cup or glass with some of those I do not see enough, but I remain committed to not putting myself in situations that do not feed my soul.

Another bit of enlightenment since my last birthday is that I find myself increasingly disinterested in “stuff.” You know the stuff – covering walls, filling shelves, drawers, and closets. It was a revelation, when the distant threat of fire forced me to take a look around my dwelling to see what I would be able to save should danger come my way.

A lifetime of working to accrue comforts and keepsakes and if really confessing, status symbols, came into focus. And I realized there was precious little I would miss or for which I would be willing to put myself at risk. You can’t take it with you is a fact! Again, my values shifted as I increasingly prioritized experiences over accumulation.

What is clear is that time is the real currency, and it is running out! Where I used to be thoughtless, I now find myself a bit more selective. At least in most of the areas I can control.

I am still quite guilty of spending way too much of it earning enough to enjoy it! This hamster is still very much on the wheel and if I were to choose one area to focus on improving, it has to be the work-play ratio. There, I am still out of balance.

Somewhere in my upbringing I was taught to equate long hours of labor with worth. The more hours I devote, the more valued I become. It’s just not true! The real key to success is to find “enough.” To recognize I have enough. To recognize I am enough.

Over the last 365 days I learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to physical change. I learned it’s OK to say no to people and things that do not serve or have my best interests at heart. And I was reminded time cannot be purchased or replaced.

With this birthday I hope to shift back to doing more of what I enjoy, being with more of who I enjoy and spending less time chasing dollars. That will be a year well lived.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com