Hollie Grimaldi Flores: A human being

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” So sings a crooner from decades past. “Is it though, Andy?” I respond. (What? You don’t talk to your radio?) For the last several weeks I have immersed myself in the songs of the season, trying hard to find the spirit. I can’t say I have been all that successful. In reality, until a few days ago, I would have to say I was mostly resentful. “I don’t have time for Christmas,” was my reply when an associate mentioned the holiday. No time for Christmas? I realized I was really missing the mark. Though decades of commercialization and expectation have skewed this celebration in varying degrees for many, one thing remains, and that is the unavoidable reminder that it is time to acknowledge and honor those who play an important role in our lives. And it’s a good time to access priorities. Even if it’s just for a day, it’s time, at least for me, to make the shift from human doing back to human being.

It wasn’t so long ago, 2019 to be exact, when I was journaling about how tired I was of the business that is December. I had just come home from what felt like a countless number of holiday parties and other festivities and I was whining (to myself) over how I was tired of going to the same tried and true events, seeing the same group of people at each. I was exhausted.

Then, along came 2020 and I found myself lamenting over the lack of those same activities! Oh, the pursuits and interactions I had taken for granted! I missed them all, even those I considered tedious or annoying. Of course, there were some positives in all that “stay at home” madness. Time to realign priorities. Creative work-arounds and unexpected alliances were developed, but overall, it was a year of lack. I was anxious.

Now, on the precipice of another year over, who would have guessed 2021 would have been worse than its predecessor? As we, as a society, strived to find (that heavily overused term) a new normal, constantly pivoting as mandates shifted, relationships strained to the breaking point, revelations of how quickly our differences dominated our common ground, it seems we lost a lot more than we could have possibly forecast. I am both exhausted and anxious!

Today there are still a few gifts to buy and many to wrap and there is a dreaded trip to the local grocer, for which I will “gird my loins” in preparation, but my spirit is finally beginning to rise up to the occasion. There is simply something wonderful about tradition.





Through all the busy and bustle I see a glimpse of the true gifts and meaning. In the quiet morning hours, I can take a few moments to remember joyful times. When I allow my humanness to stop doing and just be, I am reminded of how much for which I am grateful.

I realize this time of year can be lonely and painful. There are empty chairs at the table. There are stark reminders of strained relations. There are glaring illuminations of loss. There are unrealistic expectations that can only lead to disappointment and so many other factors to navigate. I have found each of these circumstances are best weathered by focusing on what is, rather than what is not, and by spending a few moments each day acknowledging the positives … and I know that can be difficult.

Living in the present day is challenging. The term “unprecedented times” could be on a T-shirt. Society is full of mean and selfish people who have crawled out of the darkness and are boldly making their presence known. On a recent vacation, the entire staff at one of the restaurants wore shirts that exclaimed “be nice” on the front. The name of the restaurant moved to the back. So extreme has become the behavior of the public they serve, the owners decided the “in your face” reminder was necessary. One of my own offspring had “be kind” tattooed on their forearm! Tattooed! A reminder to self as well as to those who come into contact! Really! Who have we become?

This holiday is one time we all have permission to stop and access priorities. Being rather than doing is not a natural state for me. You can discuss it with my therapist, but the drive to work hard and overcommit as part of my sense of value and measure of success runs deep. I definitely have something to prove to someone and multi-tasking along with overcommitting play a key role. Those hours and dollars did not go to waste! If nothing else, I have awareness! The goal is to take awareness and transition into practice and for me that starts with gratitude.

If it truly is “the season to be jolly,” my wish is that we continue the mindset into the coming year. Let us get back to finding common ground. Let us work for the greater good. Let us be of service to those who are in need. Let us forgive. Let us find our gratitude. And let “the most wonderful time of the year” be every day we find ourselves on this side of the dirt!

All of that holiday music runs through my brain and the wishes for the season ring true. My hope is that you get what you want, be it a hippo, hula hoop, your two front teeth, snow, mistletoe or presents under the tree. I hope you are with those you love. I hope you have yourself a merry little Christmas and that all is calm, and all is bright. And I hope the spirit of the season carries you through all that is ahead in 2022.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com