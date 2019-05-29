Headwaters Girls Summer Science Camp set for July

Headwaters Girls Summer Science Camp is offered to all young women entering grades 9-12, with several full scholarships still available.

Headwaters Science Institute announces the upcoming Girls Summer Science Camp July 14-19 at the Truckee Donner Land Trust campsite.

This camp is offered to all young women entering grades 9-12, with several full scholarships still available.

Headwaters Girls Summer Science Camp combines a unique educational experience with a fun and supportive all female summer camp. This transformative event aims to help more girls become leaders in the sciences. Meg Seifert, Headwaters’ executive director, will lead the camp, along with a staff of female instructors. Seifert has a PhD in Biology and is passionate about science education.

The camp is centered around participants working in small groups to complete an independent scientific research project. Campers will ask scientific questions then design and conduct experiments to test their questions. Female scientists will offer mentorship throughout this process.

The camp will culminate with students giving a scientific presentation about their research to their peers. Each day, in addition to their research, students will have opportunities to explore, swim, and kayak on Webber Lake.

Headwaters Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed with the mission of providing excellent scientific instruction to students and teachers. By giving students the freedom to conduct their own independent research, and by giving educators the curriculum to implement this highly effective teaching method, we are providing a better science education for future generations.

Visit https://headwatersscienceinstitute.org for information.