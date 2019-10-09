Halloween-themed fun: Fall Family Fun Day comes to The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts invites the public to the Fall Edition of Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be Halloween-themed arts and crafts, face painting, and balloons, as well as music by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, magic with Nick Fedoroff, and the storytelling of Susan J. Gilman.

storytelling time

Susan J. Gilman never set out to write books that made people laugh. Her main love has always been literary fiction. However, even with her most serious work, people would always tell her that parts of it were funny. Gilman taught writing and literature at the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University. Susan loves telling stories and has wanted to be an author since she was a child.

‘wonder and astonishment’

More than just tricks and illusions, Nick Fedoroff creates an atmosphere of wonder and astonishment in which entertainment, spectacle and excitement conjoin. When Fedoroff is in the house, reality is suspended and expectations are exceeded. His unique approach to magic blends extraordinary illusions with an unforgettable presentation that continues to inspire long after the festivities end.

music phenomenon

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo is a Grammy winning, internationally touring, purple-velvet tuxedo wearing, family funk phenomenon. Combining the positive, primal power of hip hop with the surreal storytelling of science fiction, 23 Skidoo has concocted a potent potion that wows family crowds across the planet. Imagine a band with Jim Henson on guitar, Shel Silverstein on bass, and PIXAR as the lead vocalist, and you’ve pretty much got it.

The whole family will enjoy the performances, as well as balloons, face painting, crafts, and more! No tickets are required; you may RSVP on the Facebook event page. It’s happening at The Plaza Gallery, 998 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley.