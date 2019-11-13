Gingerbread house, holiday ornament contests at the Country Christmas Faire

WHEN: Faire begins Friday, Nov. 29, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday

There are two fun contests for holiday bakers, decorators and crafters to enter at this year’s Country Christmas Faire — a gingerbread house competition and the new holiday ornament contest.

The gingerbread house competition includes divisions for youth, adults, individuals with disabilities, and groups. New this year is a Fairgrounds Building/Scene division for exhibitors who want to create a gingerbread house that represents a building or scene at the Fairgrounds.

Enter your best decorated ornament in this year’s new holiday ornament contest. With divisions for youth, adults and individuals with disabilities, exhibitors can either decorate a premade ornament or make an ornament from scratch. Class descriptions and rules are available at NevadaCountyFair.com.

The deadline to turn in entry forms is Friday, Nov. 22 by 4 p.m. To enter, complete the process online at NevadaCountyFair.com or submit an entry form at the Fairgrounds Office on McCourtney Road. It’s free to enter. Ribbons will be awarded to winners in both contests, as well as Best of Show and People’s Choice prizes. All gingerbread houses and ornaments will be on display in Ponderosa Hall during the Country Christmas Faire.

The Country Christmas Faire features the work of talented artisans who fill the Fairgrounds exhibit buildings with thousands of quality handmade crafts and unique gifts. Visitors can also enjoy holiday music, gourmet festival foods, wagon rides and a community bonfire. Santa Claus will be on hand with candy canes to greet children, so bring your camera to get that special photo. Free babysitting will be offered by Girl Scouts of the Northern Mines Service Unit in the Tall Pines Building. Errand Elves from Clear Creek School will be available in the lobby of Main Street Center to assist shoppers with packages throughout the event.

The Country Christmas Faire begins Friday, Nov. 29, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1. The hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free to children 12 and under. Parking is free.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is located at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. For more information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.